Nigel Farage: Politician denies having nipple piercing after he strips off on ITV's I'm A Celebrity
Nigel Farage was forced to deny he has a nipple piercing on last night's episode of I'm A Celebrity after he stripped off
On Sunday night’s (4 December) episode of I’m A Celebrity viewers witnessed the hilarious moment the former UKIP leader, Nigel Farage, was forced to deny he had a nipple piercing. Farage, went shirtless as he joined his campmates in a sunbathing session, soaking up the rays when Fred Sirieix asked Marvin Humes: “Has Nigel got a nipple piercing on his left nipple?'”
Marvin then shouted over to Nigel asking: “Nigel, have you got a nipple piercing?”. A shocked Nigel then laughed: “What are you talking about? Of course I f***ing haven't.”
Danielle Harold couldn't help but joke: “Nige, I would love it if you have your nipple pierced… There's a piercing shop near us when we go back.” Nigel laughed saying: “I'm not bloody going!”.
Before this moment Josie Gibson gushed over Farage’s body. She said: “Cor Nige, look at that bod, it's coming on. All those water runs. Two more weeks in here and I reckon you could have a six pack.”
Last night saw the first eviction from the group. Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears have already left the show on medical grounds. Despite the bookies thinking that outspoken Nella Rose was most likely to exit first, in fact it was jockey Frankie Dettori - one of the later arrivals.
After the news broke on X, formerly known as Twitter, many people said that the Italian had not been given enough screen time. And several accused the vote of being a fix.
