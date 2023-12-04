Nigel Farage was forced to deny he has a nipple piercing on last night's episode of I'm A Celebrity after he stripped off

Nigel Farage was forced to deny he has a nipple piercing on last night's episode of I'm A Celebrity after he stripped off. (Photo: Getty Images)

On Sunday night’s (4 December) episode of I’m A Celebrity viewers witnessed the hilarious moment the former UKIP leader, Nigel Farage, was forced to deny he had a nipple piercing. Farage, went shirtless as he joined his campmates in a sunbathing session, soaking up the rays when Fred Sirieix asked Marvin Humes: “Has Nigel got a nipple piercing on his left nipple?'”

Marvin then shouted over to Nigel asking: “Nigel, have you got a nipple piercing?”. A shocked Nigel then laughed: “What are you talking about? Of course I f***ing haven't.”

Danielle Harold couldn't help but joke: “Nige, I would love it if you have your nipple pierced… There's a piercing shop near us when we go back.” Nigel laughed saying: “I'm not bloody going!”.

Before this moment Josie Gibson gushed over Farage’s body. She said: “Cor Nige, look at that bod, it's coming on. All those water runs. Two more weeks in here and I reckon you could have a six pack.”