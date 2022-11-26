Matt Hancock, Jill Scott, Mike Tindall and Owen Warner are the final four

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will have a slightly different start time tonight, ITV has confirmed.

The hit reality series is having its semi-final on Saturday (26 November). It will be followed 24 hours later by the grand final where the next king or queen of the jungle will be crowned.

Advertisement

The final four contestants are Matt Hancock, Jill Scott, Mike Tindall and Owen Warner. Comedian Seann Walsh was the seventh celebrity to be eliminated from the show.

But due to the World Cup match between Argentina and Mexico being televised by ITV, the start of I’m a Celeb will be slightly changed. Fans will need to make sure they don’t risk missing the semi-final by confusing the timings.

Advertisement

ITV has confirmed the changes to the schedule on Saturday, 26 November. Here is all you need to know:

What time is I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here on tonight?

Advertisement

The semi-final of the hit series will air on ITV on Saturday. I’m a Celeb usually airs at 9pm on weekdays and weekends, but due to the World Cup the schedule is slightly disrupted.

ITV are splitting coverage of the tournament in Qatar with BBC. The game between Argentina and Mexico is one of the games ITV1 is showing live.

The match, featuring the likes of Lionel Messi, will kick off at 7pm and run until approximately 8.45pm. It will be followed by reaction from ITV’s pannel of pundits.

Due to the World Cup action, the start time of I’m a Celebrity has been delayed by 15 minutes. It is scheduled to begin at 9.15pm and run until 10.20pm, a full 65 minutes.

Advertisement

Jill Scott is widely expected to make the final three of this years I'm A Celeb. Picture: Lifted Entertainment/ITV.

What happened last night?

Advertisement

Comedian Seann Walsh was eliminated on Friday, leaving a final four of Matt Hancock, Jill Scott, Mike Tindall and Owen Warner. He was the seventh celeb to be evicted from the jungle.

He told hosts of the ITV show Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly that the former health secretary is a “lovely guy” and “he’s still in there for a reason”. “No one was expecting Matt Hancock to be there,” he added.

Hancock told the Bush Telegraph on Friday: “We’re so near the end and I’m delighted to be still here. I never thought I’d make it to the final five and here I am, so I’m very grateful.”

Hollyoaks star Warner said earlier, after the campmates got ingredients for a fry-up: “The jungle giveth and the jungle taketh away. It’s given me another day in this beautiful place, but it’s taken my beautiful boy Chris, which I’m devastated about, he’s an absolute legend.”

Advertisement

Lioness Scott said: “I’m so sad to see Chris go. He was a great campmate. He’s so funny, so hilarious. I’m going to literally miss him so much.”

Meanwhile, Hancock and former rugby player Tindall took on Friday’s Bushtucker Trial, Fallen Stars. Tindall was asked questions to earn Hancock the time to put together puzzles in a cage.

Advertisement

Hancock was unable to finish one puzzle in the time given, so they earned four out of the five stars available. Elsewhere, Walsh tried to teach Scott and Warner how to do an impression of his fellow comedian Michael McIntyre while they were sitting at the creek.

In the Bush Telegraph, Warner said: “Didn’t go very well at all. I sounded nothing like him and I know Jill sounded nothing like him. I’ll stick to the acting and Jill will stick to the football, leave the impressions to Seann.” Back by the creek, he said: “I can do David Attenborough. ‘Here we have Seann, sitting on a rock, the sunlight hitting his face elegantly… watch how he swills the water around his mouth and then licks his lips…’”

He also revealed he can “cry on cue” as he learned to do so after watching X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent auditions. Warner then taught Scott how to cry by saying: “Pick a point, don’t blink… focus your eyes… really focus on your breathing. Think about how your breathing goes when you cry.”

Advertisement