Why did Nella Rose pull out of interview, who are her siblings and is she the first star not be met by family?
I’m A Celebrity’s Nella Rose reportedly pulled out of Lorraine appearance after leaving the jungle
Frankie Dettori became the first contestant to be voted out of the jungle and was soon followed by YouTuber Nella Rose. Contestants Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears have also left the jungle, due to medical grounds. Following her exit from the show, Nella was due to give an interview with Lorraine Kelly today (December 5) but failed to show up.
Making an announcement during the show, Lorraine said: “She was gonna join us this morning but she’s decided not to give any interviews today, but we may catch up with her later.” The host referred to Nella's absence as a “shame”.
According to the Daily Mail, friends of Nella revealed “she needs a day to ‘process’ her time on the ITV series, which saw the presenter challenge politician Nigel Farage and fallout with Fred Sirieix”. Nella Rose was also not greeted by anyone when she left the jungle, but has now met up with older brother Albert who flew out to Brisbane to be with his sibling.
Nella Rose is not the first star not to be greeted by family members when she left the jungle. In 2020 fans noticed that Jess Plummer and Russell Watson were not met by anyone when they left the camp. However, the reason for this at the time was because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Since leaving the jungle, Nella, who has 1 million followers on her Instagram, shared a story on her social media where she is seen wearing a dressing gown holding a bouquet of flowers, with her makeup done, and pink balloons spelling out her name in the background.
