Frankie Dettori was the first star to be voted off I’m A Celebrity 2023

The final for I'm A Celebrity 2023 takes place on December 10, 2023. Photograph courtesy of ITV

Frankie Dettori became the first campmate to leave the I’m A Celeb 2023 series after receiving the fewest number of votes. He revealed to Ant and Dec that he was disappointed to be the first one to leave but “happy to have faced my fears of snakes and enclosed spaces.” Frankie also revealed that he would like Sam Thompson to be named ‘King of the Jungle.’

Frankie Dettori, who was in the bottom two with Nella Rose, was greeted by wife Catherine after he left the jungle. He told the Daily Mail that “I haven't had greens in a while so maybe a nice Caesar salad. All the guys wanted burgers and chips but I want something healthy… I need something good in my stomach!”

Who will be voted off I’m A Celebrity next?

Frankie Dettori was the second favourite to leave I’m A Celebrity, behind Nella Rose, who was odds-on favourite to be the first campmate to be evicted. However it was Frankie Dettori who was voted to be the first to leave. Will Nella Rose be next to leave or could it be the turn of Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard who was 4/1 or Fred Sirieix at 10/1?

When is the final of I’m A Celebrity 2023?

The winner of I’m A Celebrity 2023 will be crowned on December 10 which is when the final episode of the series takes place. According to William Hill, the odds for Tony Bellew are 5/4, Sam Thompson is 5/4, Josie Gibson is 7/1, Nigel Farage is 12/1, Danielle Harold is 22/1, Marvin Humes is 33/1, Nick Pickard is 80/1, Fred Sirieix is 100/1 and Nella Rose is 100/1.