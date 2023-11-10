Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Italian jockey Frankie Dettori is heading to the jungle to compete in I'm a Celeb 2023. On Monday (November 6) Dettori was spotted making his way to Melbourne, with ITV confirming the line-up yesterday (November 9).

Dettori will be joining fellow celebrities Down Under including Jamie-Lynn Spears, Nigel Farage and Josie Gibson to live in the camp and compete in bush tucker trials. He has already been named as one of the early favourites to win the competition, with odds ranking him, Sam Thompson and Josie Gibson as the ones to beat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, who is Frankie Dettori, is he married and does he have children? Here's everything you need to know about the Italian jockey heading to the Jungle.

Who is Frankie Dettori?

Lanfranco "Frankie" Dettori MBE is one of the most successful jockeys in the world, with an impressive career spanning over three decades. Originally from Milan in Italy, he is the son of the famous Italian jockey Gianfranco. The 52-year-old has been British flat racing Champion Jockey three times and has ridden the winners of 287 Group 1 races including 23 winners of the British Classic Races. In 2001, he was awarded an MBE for his service to racing.

What is his net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Italian jockey is believed to have a net worth of around $18m.

How tall is Frankie Dettori?

Dettori is 5 ft 4 in (1.63m). The average height of a jockey is between 4 ft 10 in (1.47 m) to 5 ft 7 in (1.7 m).

Frankie Dettori: is he married?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dettori is married to Catherine Dettori (nee Allen). The pair married on July 20, 1997 and live together in Stetchworth near Newmarket.

Frankie Dettori: does he have any kids?

Dettori and his wife have five children together: Leo, Ella, Mia, Tallulah and Rocco. In July 2021 their daughter Ella made her jockey debut at the age of 19-years-old. Reported by The Sun she revealed her dad had helped her before the big race. Ella said: "Dad gave me a few tips before the race." Adding: "I hope I made him proud, that was my aim."

Was Frankie Dettori in a plane crash?

Dettori opened up about his harrowing experience surviving a plane crash in his autobiography which he released in 2021. The accident occurred on June 1, 2000 when he was flying to Goodwood from Newmarket, along with his friend and fellow jockey Ray Cochrane.

The jockey miraculously escaped when the plane they were travelling in caught fire. Cochrane managed to pull Dettori from the wreckage, but the pilot, Patrick Mackey, tragically lost his life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about the ordeal in an interview on This Morning in 2021, Dettori said: "I thought there was no way I was going to get out of it. I looked to Ray and I was staring at the ground, the plane was going down."

He continued: “I had this feeling of… not fear of dying, because I knew I was going to die, but I was just disappointed that God was going to take me and I was not ready for it.