Who is Fred Sirieix's fiancée ‘Fruitcake’? (Getty)

Fred Sirieix revealed that he will marry his fiancée ‘Fruitcake’ next year. Sitting with Marvin Humes, Sam Thompson and Danielle Harold the campmates were all discussing how and when they met their partners (apart from Danielle Harold who appears to be single although she has been linked to EastEnders co-stars).

The First Dates star, 51, told the romantic story of when he first met his partner - who he only refers to by her nickname ‘Fruitcake’ - whilst strolling down a road in Peckham nine years ago. He explained as they were both walking down the street her smile made him stop and talk to her. Fred Sirieix said: “I just had to talk to her… I asked for her number, I said: ‘Shall we go for a drink tonight?’ That was nine years ago. We’re getting married next year in Jamaica.”

The couple have been together for nine years; the couple first went public with their relationship in 2018 and Fred revealed they had got engaged in 2020. They had plans to marry the following year but due to the COVID pandemic and restrictions on travel they delayed their wedding.

The couple have appeared together on both First Dates and Celebrity Gogglebox, however, Fruitcake has kept her personal details private. She has never revealed her real name, age or what she does for an occupation. She does appear to have a love for all things fashion and often shares “Fashion, Life, and everything in between” content on her Instagram account @fruitcake_fundamentals which already has over nine thousand followers.

Will Sam Thompson plan Fred Sirieix’s stag do?

After the conversation about getting married the talk of stag do obviously came up with Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson getting very excited to plan a stag do in Vegas. Fred Sirieix didn’t appear to be totally against the idea and even Ant and Dec joked about a possible TV series about Fred and Sam’s Lads-Vegas road trip. Which of course we would absolutely want to watch.