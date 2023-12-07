The Hollyoaks actor waved goodbye to his jungle campmates after becoming the fourth eliminated celebrity of the series

The I'm A Celebrity eliminations truly are coming thick and fast now as the fourth person was voted out of the jungle last night (Wednesday December 6).

The ITV show is preparing to wrap up its 23rd series on Sunday December 10 after three long weeks in the Australian wilderness. Unfortunately for one campmate, the journey has been cut short after being voted out by the public - and that campmate was... Nick Pickard.

The Hollyoaks actor found himself in the bottom two against This Morning host Josie Gibson. It comes after viewers watched Pickard take part in the bushtucker trial 'Critter Mixer' alongside Marvin Humes and Tony Bellew earlier in the episode, with the trio earning six out of the maximum seven stars for camp.

In his exit interview with hosts Ant & Dec, Pickard said that ahead of joining the show, he was worried about the food situation, but was pleasantly surprise by how this year's group of celebrities managed the situation. He said: I've watched this show loads, there was one day when we had less stars. Every other day we come back with a couple. There was always something to work with. The meal time is when everyone comes together."

He also chipped in on the cooking showdown viewers watched a few nights before Between Sirieix and Gibson, with viewers complaining that the First Dates star had been unfairly harsh on the This Morning host for her cooking skills. Pickard said: "I think, with Fred he's a chef it was a bit because he's done it for so long. We all chipped in. Then we got our own chores. He gave Josie a rough time, not in a bad way, because he's meticulous. I only had one service before he left."

