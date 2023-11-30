Jamie Lynn Spears is the highest earner on social media but who else makes the list

Jamie Lynn Spears may have left the I’m A Celebrity jungle before reaching the final week but that doesn't mean that she will be walking away empty handed. It was previously reported that campmates needed to stay in the jungle for at least 72 hours in order to receive their full pay check. The actress, 32, lasted just over a week which is longer than most people thought following days of her non stop crying.

As well as claiming her pay check for the brief stay in the jungle it appears that Jamie Lynn Spears - younger sister to Pop icon Britney Spears - actually earns the most money on Instagram out of all the celebrities from this year's series. According to research it was revealed that the actress who has over 2.2 million followers on the social media platform allows her to earn up to £3,911 per sponsored Instagram post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In second place was social media star Nella Rose who currently has a million followers and could earn around £3,512 per post. Made in Chelsea star and current favourite to win this year's series is Sam Thompson. The reality star has nearly two million followers on Instagram meaning he could earn around £3,033 per sponsored post.

EastEnders actress Danielle Harold comes in fourth place with 380,000 followers and potential earnings of £2,474 per post and JLS singer Marvin Humes with his 755,00 followers comes in fifth place with earning a potential £2,155 per sponsored social media post.