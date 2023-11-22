When will Jamie Lynn Spears stop crying? (Getty)

This is the first year that after seeing the I’m A Celebrity lineup I was really excited to watch the show. I usually watch the ITV series because I love Ant and Dec then warm up to the celebrities after a few days. But this was the first time in a long time that I pretty much knew all of the celebrities going into the jungle.

I couldn't wait to watch all my favourites like MasterChef’s Grace Dent, Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson and Marvin Humes from JLS. However, like most viewers watching this year I was most excited to see Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, and listen to everything she had to say about older sister Britney Spears, 41. Because let's face it as much as she wants to believe she is “best known” for being a singer and actress she is actually more known for being Britney’s younger sister who got pregnant as a teenager.

After recently reading Britney Spears’ memoir ‘A Woman in Me’ and reading that she describes her sibling as a “total b****” and detailing how she was spoiled, lazy and ungrateful. I couldn't wait to hear what Jamie Lynn had to say about her estranged sister. Sadly for the past few days all Jamie Lynn Spears has done is cry, cry and cry.

I get it, she misses her kids. I would be exactly the same but she knew what she was signing up for - well she’s probably never actually watched the show but still it's three weeks away from home so surely she understood that she would miss them. After watching her cry again in Tuesday's episode (day three) and her explaining that she misses her kids I rolled my eyes knowing that this was the reason she gave for quitting the US Version of SAS: Who Dares Wins after 72 hours.

72 hours just so happens to be the number of hours the celebrities are contracted to stay for on I’m A Celebrity in order to still collect their pay check. The campmates may only get a percentage of what they were originally offered depending on how long they stay for. (Gemma Collins was paid less than 5% of what she was offered when she left the show after 72 hours in 2014).