I’m A Celeb returned to our TV screens last night (Sunday November 19) with fans excited to see Ant and Dec back along with a whole host of celebrities for 2023. In the first episode we saw Nick Pickard, Marvin Humes and Jamie Lynn Spears skydive out of a helicopter before taking on the first bushtucker trial of the series.

Britney Spears’ younger sister, 32, faced the ‘Temple of Doom’ alongside Nick and Marvin. Jamie was faced with attempting to work out a word puzzle whilst a range of critters crawled all over her. The trio were successful winning a total of six stars for camp.

It’s only been 24 hours for the campmates but it appears Jamie Lynn Spears is already thinking 'Get Me Out Of Here' as bosses fear the actress may quit the show. According to The Sun an insider revealed: “away from the cameras and scenes that aired on TV, it’s her behaviour in camp that has become obvious to crew. She has kept herself somewhat separate, not really socialising — and stayed in bed.”

It wouldn’t be the first time Jamie Lynn Spears has agreed to a show and then quit early on. During the ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (2023) the US version of SAS: Who Dares Wins the Zoey 101 actress lasted just 48 hours. She said the reason she wanted to leave was because she missed her children.

In 2014 following Gemma Collins' early exit from the show, the rule that celebrities must stay in the jungle at least 72 hours came to light. According to reports, the stars must stay in camp for 72 hours in order to get paid their fee.

Gemma Collins' representative at the time said: “I can confirm that the £4,800 fee was the full and final fee that Gemma received for her participation in last year’s I’m A Celebrity.” The TOWIE star quit after 72 hours and was believed to be getting offered £100,000 to take part. It appears the final fee she got paid - which she donated to charity - was less than 5%. Campmates may only get a percentage of their fee depending on time spent in camp.