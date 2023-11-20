I’m A Celebrity 2023 | As bosses fear Jamie Lynn Spears might leave, a look at the shortest jungle stays
There are reports that Jamie Lynn Spears, the sister of Britney Spears, may want to quit I’m A Celebrity 2023
I’m A Celebrity 2023 has only just started and if rumours are to be believed, there might be one campmate who might be keen on leaving. According to reports bosses of the ITV show are concerned that Jamie Lynn Spears, the sister of Britney Spears, might want to leave the jungle. The Daily Mail has reported that “The younger sister of pop superstar Britney is said to have isolated herself from her fellow stars, however she must remain in the jungle 72-hours in order to receive her full pay cheque.”
Before entering the I’m A Celebrity 2023 jungle, Jamie Lynn Spears reportedly did not want to take part in any interviews ahead of the show. The last campmate who did not take part in pre show interviews is believed to have been David Gest back in 2006. Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney have had a tumultuous relationship over the years, and Jamie Lynn had been criticised by Britney fans over their belief that she did not support her sister during her conservatorship.
What have been the shortest jungle stays?
Former Eastenders star Elaine Lordan only lasted 24 hours back in 2005, she collapsed twice on the first day. Olivia Attwood had to leave the jungle after only one day in 2022, the reality star was forced to quit because of medical reasons. The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins, who was in the 2014 series, left after three days because she couldn’t deal with being in the jungle.
YouTuber Jack Maynard who was in the 2017 series, left after three days. The Sun reported that he was “rocked by headlines that he had posted racist and homophobic slurs before he joined the show-and even more damaging revelations then emerged.” The late comedian Freddie Starr had to leave the show after three days after the medical team advised him to. Actor Craig Charles left the jungle in 2014 because of the sudden death of his brother.