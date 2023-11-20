There are reports that Jamie Lynn Spears, the sister of Britney Spears, may want to quit I’m A Celebrity 2023

Bosses of I'm A Celebrity 2023 are worried that Jamie Lynn Spears might quit the show. Photograph courtesy of ITV

I’m A Celebrity 2023 has only just started and if rumours are to be believed, there might be one campmate who might be keen on leaving. According to reports bosses of the ITV show are concerned that Jamie Lynn Spears, the sister of Britney Spears, might want to leave the jungle. The Daily Mail has reported that “The younger sister of pop superstar Britney is said to have isolated herself from her fellow stars, however she must remain in the jungle 72-hours in order to receive her full pay cheque.”

Before entering the I’m A Celebrity 2023 jungle, Jamie Lynn Spears reportedly did not want to take part in any interviews ahead of the show. The last campmate who did not take part in pre show interviews is believed to have been David Gest back in 2006. Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney have had a tumultuous relationship over the years, and Jamie Lynn had been criticised by Britney fans over their belief that she did not support her sister during her conservatorship.

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What have been the shortest jungle stays?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Eastenders star Elaine Lordan only lasted 24 hours back in 2005, she collapsed twice on the first day. Olivia Attwood had to leave the jungle after only one day in 2022, the reality star was forced to quit because of medical reasons. The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins, who was in the 2014 series, left after three days because she couldn’t deal with being in the jungle.