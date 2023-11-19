I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here 2023 Launch | Live Blog - weather, last minute odds and commentary
With the launch of the brand new series of I'm A Celen, join our live blog and follow along on opening night drama
The return of 'I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of here' for 2023 has arrived, with Ant and Dec set to join viewers from near the Springbrook National Park, near Murwillumbah, New South Wales. This year's contestants include Nigel Farage, Britney Spears' younger sister Jamie-Lynn Spears, Josie Gibson and Fred Siriex to name just a mere few campmates this year.
NationalWorld is live blogging the first episode, including what the campmates have been up to since arriving in the jungle. We'll also be providing links to our coverage of this year, including profiles of the contestants this year, where the series is being filmed and other trinkets of information to make your Monday morning conversation at work a lot easier.
So sit back, get ready to tune in to ITV1 or stream from ITVX from 9pm, and join us as we watch along the first episode of the brand new season of 'I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.'
I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here Launch
Who is undertaking the next trial?
So after a nailbiting round of "it's not you," we find out that the next two challengers for the trial are: Nigel Farage and Nella Rose.
No surprise Nigel has been voted, not even by Nigel himself. Jamie-Lynn Spears though seems relieved.
And that's it!
Ant and Dec head into the camp
So what are the results of the public vote, Ant and Dec enter the campsite and the group sits together, looking jovial.
Dec explains the trial and who the public has decided will undertake Jungle Pizzeria.
Do you know how Nigel is?
Josie Gibson tries to explain to Jamie-Lynn who Nigel Farage is. "He's an ex-politician," she tried to inform Jamie-Lynn, who just doesn't seem to grasp the idea of a British politician on a realty show when in the USA, government officials appear in used car adverts (at a certain level.)
Marina's thoughts: early bromances
Marina seems to think Sam might be involved in two early bromances already. The first is between himself and Marvin Humes. The second with - Nigel Farage. Must be those high-wasted trousers.
Sam Thompson's take on Nigel Farage's attire
Sam makes a comment to the camera about how high Nigel Farage has hiked his trousers up. Nigel however takes a pragmatic approach and discusses the need for a sink while on this "exciting camping adventure."
Nigel has never eaten kangaroo before. "In for a penny, in for a pound," he states. Brexit jokes on a postcard to NationalWorld as and when you have them.
Public votes are now closed
The votes are now closed and in a few minutes, we're going to find out who has been voted to take part in the next trial - the 'Jungle Pizzeria.'
Before then, we take a look back at the rest of the contestants arriving at the campsite, with Jamie-Lynn commenting how everyone is being very nice on first impression. "But maybe I am being naive."
There are a host of people on Xwitter who think otherwise, Jamie-Lynn.
Is there an early thirst for Fred?
Has 'I'm A Celeb' already found it's thirst trap?
What Twitter thinks of 'I'm A Celeb' contestant Jamie-Lynn Spears?
Not much, but that might just been the feed I am on. Ouch still
Final advert break
Final advert break before everyone arrives at the campsite - another look a Twitter, shall we?
The contestants arrive at the camp
First thoughts from the first arrivals at the campsite include that it looks bigger than on television through to Sam exclaiming "there's a bath!"
Grace Dent thought she was honestly just coming to "a really rubbish Centre Parcs," and the group start the bonfire ahead of the other arrivals.