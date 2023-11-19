With the launch of the brand new series of I'm A Celen, join our live blog and follow along on opening night drama

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The return of 'I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of here' for 2023 has arrived, with Ant and Dec set to join viewers from near the Springbrook National Park, near Murwillumbah, New South Wales. This year's contestants include Nigel Farage, Britney Spears' younger sister Jamie-Lynn Spears, Josie Gibson and Fred Siriex to name just a mere few campmates this year.

NationalWorld is live blogging the first episode, including what the campmates have been up to since arriving in the jungle. We'll also be providing links to our coverage of this year, including profiles of the contestants this year, where the series is being filmed and other trinkets of information to make your Monday morning conversation at work a lot easier.

Advertisement

Advertisement