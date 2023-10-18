As Britney revealed she had an abortion with ex Justin Timberlake in her memoir ‘The Woman In Me,' fans are speculating that her song ‘Everytime’ is about it

Britney Spears’ memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ is not released until October 24 2023, but thanks to her interview with People where she revealed she had an abortion with ex Justin Timberlake, everybody can’t stop talking about the pop star. In the interview, Britney reveals “It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would be just much earlier than I’d anticipated.”

Britney talks further about her pregnancy in the memoir and says: “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.” Fans of the singer are now speculating her song ‘Everytime’ is about her abortion with former boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dated from 1999 to 2002 and Britney conceived when she was 19 in 2000. Britney Spears released her song ‘Everytime’ in 2003, which was reportedly a response to his track ‘Cry Me A River,’ which was released in 2002. In the music video for ‘Everytime,’ Britney is seen watching on as a baby is being born and the lyrics in the song include ‘I guess I need you, baby.’

Fans have taken to X to speculate about Britney Spears’ song ‘Everytime’ and one said: “Britney Spears holding her tummy during the ‘I guess I need you baby’ part the signs were there all along #JustinTimberlake #BritneySpears whilst another said: “Knowing what we know now, this video of Britney recording ‘Everytime,’ hits different.”

Fans are speculating that Britney Spears' 'Everytime' is about her abortion with ex Justin Timberlake. Britney Spears and then boyfriend Justin Timberlake arrive at the premiere of her movie "Crossroads" at the Mann Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Ca., Feb. 11, 2002. (photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In 2021, Britney Spears made a joke about her ex Justin Timberlake’s ‘Cry Me a River’ video which featured a Britney Spears look-alike cheating on him. Glamour reported “And in Brit’s new Instagram video, she tries on several different looks, including one reminiscent of the look-alike’s in ‘Cry Me a River.’ She couldn’t help but make a little joke in the caption: ‘Thoughts while making this video… Hmmm something looks familiar… The hat… wait I look like that girl in the Justin Timberlake video with that hat in Cry Me A River!!! Oh s**t that's ME!!! I’m Britney Spears???”

Britney Spears’ memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ has been described as ‘groundbreaking’ and a chance for the pop singer to claim back her own narrative. Not only does she cover her controversial conservatorship experience and her career, but she says she wants to use her own experience to empower others and told People magazine to ‘speak up’ and ‘Be loud.’ She also revealed that everyone should “Know your worth. Inspire people and most of all, just be kind.’

What are the lyrics for Britney Spears' song, 'Everytime'?

For those curious as to what the lyrics are for Britney Spears' song, 'Everytime,' then take a look below and make up your own mind as to whether this is related to her relationship with Justin Timberlake.

Notice me

Take my hand

Why are we

Strangers when

Our love is strong?

Why carry on without me?

And every time I try to fly I fall

Without my wings

I feel so small

I guess I need you baby

And every time I see

You in my dreams

I see your face

It's haunting me

I guess I need you baby

I make-believe

That you are here

It's the only way

That I see clear

What have I done?

You seem to move on easy

And every time I try to fly I fall

Without my wings

I feel so small

I guess I need you baby

And every time I see

You in my dreams

I see your face

You're haunting me

I guess I need you baby

I may have made it rain

Please forgive me

My weakness caused you pain

And this song's my sorry

At night I pray

That soon your face will fade away

And every time I try to fly I fall

Without my wings

I feel so small

I guess I need you baby

And every time I see

You in my dreams

I see your face

You're haunting me