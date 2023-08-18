Britney and Jason were married for just over two days

Britney Spears has split up with her third husband Sam Asghari, and is therefore about to get divorced for the third time.

The iconic singer, known for her hits such as Baby One More Time, Oops I Did It Again and Toxic, has had incredible success in her music career over the past three decades, but it seems she’s less lucky when it comes to love.

The star, aged 42, who’s known as the Princess of Pop, has been married three times, but none of the marriages have worked out. Her former husbands are Jason Alexander and Kevin Federline and now she is estranged from Asghari.

Details continue to emerge about Britney’s marriage with Sam Asghari, but what do we know about the man she married around 20 years ago, Jason Alexander? Here’s everything you need to know about Alexander, including when he married Britney, when they separated and where he is now.

Who is Jason Alexander?

Jason Alexander, aged 41, is a childhood friend of Britney’s. The pair first met as children when they were both living in Kentwood, Louisiana, and had remained friends throughout their teens and early twenties. According to Alexander, the pair were also “ friends with benefits” on and off during their friendship.

When did Jason Alexander and Britney Spears get married?

Britney Spears married Alexander on 3 January 2004 when they were both 22-years-old. They married in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In a 2012 interview with ABC News, Alexander said Britney had flown him to Las Vegas on a private jet a few days prior to their nuptials to celebrate the new year - and had then proposed that they get married. He said: "She just came out and asked me. She was like, 'Well, let's get married.' And I was like, 'Sure. You know, let's do this.’” He added that he was in love with his pal so he “went with [his] feelings”, believing that she felt the same way about him.

He said they went to the little white wedding chapel, exchanged vows and posed for the now infamous photo together, with Spears wearing a white baseball cap and a cropped black top. He also said that they shared a suite to celebrate their marriage.

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander were married for just 55 hours in 2004. Photos by Getty Images.

When did Jason Alexander and Britney Spears separate?

Alexander and Britney separated within hours of getting married. They were only married for 55 hours, and as a result they had their marriage annulled rather than getting divorced.

According to Alexander, the couple’s issues began when they shared news of their marriage with her mother and managers. He said in the same ABC News interview: “Everyone went crazy because there was no prenup. They didn't want to hear anything ... and [Spears] came back, and it ended. That was pretty wild."

The annulment said Spears "lacked understanding of her actions, to the extent that she was incapable of agreeing to the marriage." Alexander disagrees with this notion.

He said he signed the annulment papers because he was “being a nice guy”, and he hoped they might get back together, although he was left hurt by the annulment. The couple never did get back together.

In an interview with E! Entertainment Television a few months after the annulled marriage, Spears said: "It was me being silly, being rebellious and not really taking the responsibility of what I was doing, you know? And after partying, you know, you really don't think about what you're doing. So it was one of those things that were really silly.”

Where is Jason Alexander now?

Alexander was arrested in June 2022 after he crashed Britney’s wedding to Asghari. Alexander reportedly approached security at the wedding, which took place at Britney’s LA home, whilst going live on Instagram, and claimed that Spears had invited him. He also said that he was there to “crash the wedding”.

There was a struggle with the security guards, but he did manage to make it into Spears’ home, where he continued to livestream. He was eventually restrained and then arrested by officers from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department who responded to an incident of alleged trespassing.

Alexander was then charged with four misdemeanours; two counts of misdemeanour battery, one count of misdemeanour vandalism and one count of misdemeanour trespassing. He was sentenced to 128 days in Ventura County Jail for the incident.