After trying her best to avoid the elephant in the room, Jamie Lynn Spears finally decided to speak about her sister Britney Spears in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity last night (Monday November 20). During a conversation with First Dates star Fred Sirieix the actress, 32, opened up about her relationship with her sister saying “I think every family fights and has their stuff but I talked to her before I came here and we love each other.”

Jamie Lynn fought back tears as she spoke to Fred about when she fell pregnant with her first daughter, Maddie, 15, when she was just 16 years-old. The actress explained how it was a huge media scandal because at the time. Jamie Lynn was a teenager starring in the Nickelodeon kids TV show Zoey 101 which resulted in her quitting the series.

The conversation didn’t stop there as the Zoey 101 actress revealed that she felt pressured to have an abortion by “some people” - although she didn’t go into detail or name who those people were - and at one point met with lawyers to discuss the emancipation from her parents.

Is emancipation from parents common in Hollywood?

To be emancipated from her parents meant being free from legal restrictions. Jamie Lyn said that she wanted this so she could be in control and make her own decisions with her child. Although Jamie Lynn decided not to go ahead with the legal proceedings, emancipation from parents is quite common for child stars in America. Drew Barrymore, Michelle Williams and Macaulay Culkin all reportedly got 'emancipated' from their parents.

Who are the parents ofJamie Lynn Spears?

Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears are parents to Bryan Spears, 46, Britney Spears, 41, and Jamie Lynn Spears, 32. The couple married in 1976 and divorced in 2002, only to get back together in 2010 but didn’t remarry.

Jamie Spears is best known for being Britney’s conservator for over 13 years. This meant that he was in charge of all of Britney's personal and financial affairs. Britney Spears discusses her relationship with her parents in her memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ and that most of the time she felt like she was just a source of money for her family.

Britney Spears explains that her father had a difficult upbringing, his mother committed suicide on the grave of her infant son following a miscarriage when Jamie (her dad) was 13 years-old. She also details his relationship with alcohol. She describes her strained relationship with her mother and writes about how Lynne appears to have a much better relationship with her sister Jamie Lynn and her daughters. Lynne was also spotted in the audience supporting Jamie Lynn during a performance on Dancing with the Stars in 2023.

Who did Jamie Lynn Spears have a baby with?

In 2007 Jamie Lynn Spears announced she was pregnant with her boyfriend at the time Casey Aldridge. According to the New York Post she met him at church when she was 13 and they dated for two years before she fell pregnant. The former couple got engaged a year later, welcomed their daughter Maddie Briann Aldridge in June 2008 and moved into a house in Mississippi. However, the pair officially split in 2010. Jamie Lynn Spears went on to marry businessman Jamie Watson in 2014 and the couple share daughter Ivey Joan Watson.