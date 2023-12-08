I'm A Celebrity 2023: Danielle Harold leaves the jungle after landing in the bottom two alongside Tony Bellew
The EastEnders star waved goodbye to her jungle campmates after becoming the fifth eliminated celebrity of the series
and live on Freeview channel 276
The I'm A Celebrity eliminations are coming thick and fast now as the fifth person was voted out of the jungle last night (Thursday December 7). The ITV show is preparing to wrap up its 23rd series on Sunday December 10 after three long weeks in the Australian wilderness. Unfortunately for one campmate, the journey has been cut short after being voted out by the public - and that campmate was... Danielle Harold.
The EastEnders star lost out to professional boxer Tony Bellew in the public vote after they came head to head in the bottom two. She follows fellow contestants Nick Pickard, Frankie Dettori, Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix in being voted out of the jungle.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In her exit interview with hosts Ant & Dec, Harold rallied behind Sam Thompson to win the series. Speaking to Ant and Dec after her elimination, Danielle said: "Sam, please vote for Sam... he's such a trooper, he's such a great guy.
"Sam's literally become a brother to me. We're both a bit crazy, bubbly and loud, probably got on everyone's nerves down there... he made me laugh so much," she added. "I thought [his energy] was brilliant, I'm egging it on. You need someone down there with energy constant, when you dip, you need someone to bring you back up, and that's Sam."
The Made In Chelsea star is currently favourite with the bookies, after being picked as the next King of the Jungle by all campmates eliminated to date. Danielle met her mother Lisa Marie Carter after crossing the iconic bridge for the last time. The pair hugged as Danielle was seen with a tear in her eye.
Danielle Harold is best known for playing Lola Pearce-Brown in BBC One soap EastEnders, she was cast in 2011 as Billy Mitchell’s granddaughter. Danielle’s character Lola died in May earlier this year, after she was given a terminal brain cancer diagnosis.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.