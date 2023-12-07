The best deals on Taylor Swift Christmas jumpers that you can wear from now until January

Merry Swiftmas! Two of my favourite things coming together Taylor Swift and Christmas jumpers. It may be Christmas jumper day, but we have looked for Taylor Swift Christmas jumpers that you can wear throughout the festive season. In fact we have put together a list of the top five best deals so that you can wear a different Swiftie jumper everyday for all of Christmas week.

Taylor Swift Funny Christmas Jumper £23.99 - This stunning grey fine knit jumper features Tay-Tay wearing a reindeer antler headband and ‘Merry Swiftmas' written across it in pink.

Taylor Swift Christmas Jumper £23.99 - This comfy sweater is available in five different colours - black, green, red, grey and lavender - it features Tay (again wearing reindeer antlers because it’s Christmas) and the words ‘Merry Swiftmas (Taylor’s Version)’ written across it.

Merry Swift's bauble Taylor Christmas sweater £23.99 - If baubles are more your thing, then this sweater (available in several colours) is the one for you as it features multicoloured baubles and all of the names of Tay’s albums including: Fearless, Evermore, 1989, Reputation, Red, Speak Now, Midnight's, and Lover.

Taylor Swift lyrics Christmas Jumper £15.99 - Of course, it would be rude not to quote ‘Lover’ at this time of year. The sweater comes in a range of colours and features the lyrics from the song that reads “We can leave the Christmas Lights up 'til January”.

Taylor's Version Christmas Hoodie - £39.45 - OK this is a bit more expensive than the others, but it’s just so cute! The hooded jumper comes in any colour of your choice and features tiny little gingerbread men dressed in as Taylor in all of her Ears outfits.

In My Christmas Era Sweatshirt £25.59 - I know I said top five but I couldn’t leave this one out - this sweater just says it as it is ‘In My Christmas Era’ what more do you need from a Taylor Swift Christmas jumper?