If you can’t get hold of Taylor Swift concert tickets then you need this Swiftie Christmas gift guide

Let’s face it the number one item at the top of any Taylor Swift fan's list this year will be Eras tour concert tickets especially when she heads over to the UK in June. However, they are like gold dust so it may not be that easy to get hold of them right now. Fear not because this we have compiled the ultimate Swiftie Christmas gift guide. Whether you need some stocking fillers or need some Tay-Swift inspired presents these gift ideas will truly be loved ‘Evermore’.

Taylor Swift 1989 oversized crewneck Sweatshirt £12.98 - Amazon . The Taylor Swift sweater is top of our list because this sweater is actually on top of my list. Oversized sweaters will keep you nice and warm in the winter and the 1989 blue colour suits everyone. I know how happy I will be if I open this on Christmas day so I'm pretty sure other Swiftie’s will be too.

Pat McGrath LiquiLUST: Legendary Wear Lipstick £32 - Cult Beauty. For the ultimate Taylor Swift look it has to be a red lip. But this isn’t any red lip as this is the exact same lipstick Swift wears in the music video Bejewelled in colour Elson 4.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) Vinyl £34.89 - Taylor Swift Store. Any true Swiftie will already possess the CD but what about the Vinyl version? This is a beautiful collectable gift that includes lyrics and never-before-seen photos.

Kansas City Chiefs red windbreaker jacket $129.99 - Wear by Erin Andrews. As seen on Taylor Swift herself after she was spotted supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce when his team played against the Denver Broncos.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Blanket from £34.75 - Etsy. Inspired by Taylor’s iconic album covers this uniquely features the names of her album covers and illustrations of her tour outfits. A gift any fan will love and keep forever.

Eras Tour Friendship bracelets from £9.80 - Etsy. If you are lucky enough to already have Eras tour concert tickets then you will be needing some friendship bracelets for Christmas to swap and share with other Swiftie's at the concert.