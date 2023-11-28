No matter the weather, these women's winter coats will keep you warm and dry

7 of the best women's winter coats from the high street (Canva Images)

Just like in the Frank Sinatra song the weather outside is indeed ‘frightful’ and the temperature has dropped and it feels like it could snow any day now. As Christmas approaches, many of us have plans for Christmas Markets, carol concerts and festive lights switch filling up our diaries. We need to start thinking of the best ways to keep warm when we are out and about.

The high street is currently filled with plenty of winter coats to choose from but which ones are the absolute best for keeping you feeling warm and toasty when it's below freezing temperatures?

Mango

Handmade oversized wool coat £139.99. Wool is one of the best fabrics to keep you warm and this double breasted button up coat from Mango is made from recycled wool so eco-friendly too. It comes in four different colours: medium brown, khaki, light/pastel grey and black.

H&M

Tie-belt coat £64.99. A tie wrap coat is perfect for this time of year as it’s quick and easy to throw over any party dress, keeping you warm whilst still looking good. This single breasted beige coat from H&M features a mix of recycled wool and Recycled polyester fabric.

River Island

7 of the best women's winter coats from the high street (River Island)

Brown Reversible Shearling Aviator Jacket £85. Don’t think for one second that a jacket won’t keep you warm this winter. The faux fur and faux leather fabric will keep you just as warm as any winter coat and this one is reversible too so basically two jackets in one.

Primark

Rita Ora Midi Faux Fur Coat £60. OK, this one may not keep you dry in the rain but the faux fur will definitely keep you warm and as it was designed by Rita Ora herself you know you're going to look super stylish strutting down the street.

New Look

7 of the best women's winter coats from the high street (New Look)

Black Padded Utility Hooded Midi Coat was £59.99 now £35. Who doesn’t love a nice thick Padded coat for winter you just know it’s going to keep you warm and cosy. The black padded coat with hood from New Look is currently on sale at just £35 so grab it now before it sells out.

Marks & Spencer

Textured Single Breasted Tailored Coat £69. Winter coats don’t have to be in dark and boring colours. Spice it up with this bottle green teddy bear coat from M&S. Not just a brand for your nan anymore M&S are paving the way for warm and stylish coats.

Superdry