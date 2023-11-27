Keeping warm this winter doesn’t have to mean putting the heating on

5 affordable ways to keep warm this winter without switching the heating on (Canva Images)

Brrrrrrrrrrr! It certainly has started to feel a bit colder over the last few days and now the Met Office has reported that a snow bomb is set to travel across the UK imminently. With the cost of living still at a high some of us are still reluctant to turn the heating on. But fear not there are affordable ways to still stay warm and toasty without switching the heating on.

Heated blankets

Heated blankets are great for keeping you warm in bed and you can pick them up for less than £30. The OHS Heated Sherpa Reverse Fleece Electric Heated Over Blanket (£27) offers a cosy warmth on one side and a plush feel on the other. Stay snug during chilly days with adjustable heating settings.

Hot Water Bottles

The good old hot water bottle is a cheap alternative to switching your heating on. As well as staying warm through most of the night, there are now different sizes available. A standard size hot water bottle will hold around 2 litres but there are also extra large ones and mini sized hot water bottles to keep your hands warm too. Hot water bottles are available to buy from as little as £9.99 on Amazon.

Dressing gown and slippers

We all love to feel cosy and there’s nothing better than a super soft thick dressing gown and pair of slippers. Thrown over a nice set of PJs and you will be warm and snuggly for less than £50 from Boux Avenue. Slippers worn with socks will also make a huge difference.

Thermal Wear

Not just for your nans and grandads, thermal wear is perfect for keeping you warm and will go under anything you wear. Marks and Spencer has a huge range of items from long sleeve tops and leggings to polar necks and tights. Prices start from just £10 and men's are available too.

Jumpers and socks

If you're feeling the cold then the first thing you need to do is throw on some thick woolly socks and a nice knitted jumper. It really does make such a difference keeping your feet warm as it will stimulate blood flow and distribute heat to the rest of your body. Grab a jumper from your wardrobe to help keep your body warm too.