Forget just having one day for Black Friday deals, the biggest sales of the year have now been given an entire week and you will need to be quick as some of them have already started. The official Black Friday is on November 24 however, fashion brands have been overly very generous this year with some Black Friday sales starting as early as November 17 and lasting until after Monday November 27 which just so happens to be Cyber Monday.

Love it or hate it you really can get some amazing deals and save a lot of money on big brands. It doesn’t matter if you are shopping for Christmas gifts or just want to bag a bargain and treat yourself, here are the best Black Friday high-street fashion brand deals to shop now.

Black Friday 2023 - Boux Avenue up to 30% off

Underwear, bedtime and loungewear still have to be fashionable. Boux Avenue has got everything you need from stunning lingerie sets, luxury satin nightwear, festive fun PJ's and the softest dressing gowns around. The dressing gowns currently have 30% off which is 10% more than last year.

Black Friday Deals 2023 (Boux Avenue)

Top picks - Chevron ribbed seamless bralette £16.00 usually £20.00 and matching thong £12.00 down to £9.60. The Stripe heart fleece pyjamas in a bag - Pink Mix currently have 20% and you can get the fluffiest softest dressing gown I’ve ever felt Fluffy heart long dressing gown for as little as £40.60. These really are the best bargains you do not want to miss out on.

Black Friday 2023 - Mango up to 50% off

Often a brand that gets overlooked but if you are a fan of Zara or H&M Mango is a fashion brand that should definitely be on your radar. The Mango Black Friday sale is one of the best I’ve come across with up to 50% off selected items and featuring everything from coats and cardigans to trousers and jeans.

Black Friday 2023 - New Look up to 40% off

New Look is always a great place to shop for a bargain Christmas party dress and this year they have done it again. As well as party dresses New Look have plenty of items on offer and the Black Friday deals have begun so you need to be quick.

Top Picks - Most of the dresses are under £25 such as the Black Glitter Twist Front Midi Dress £20.99 and the Black Velvet Long Sleeve Mini Dress for £22.49. However, there are even bigger bargains with some dresses on sale for as little as £14.00 The Dark Brown Ribbed Jersey Bandeau Midaxi Dress is just £14.39 and there is still plenty of stock.

Early access Black Friday 2023 - North Face up to 30% off

As featured in many fashion magazines North Face has become a bit of a must-have fashion brand but can sometimes feel a little expensive. If a North Face coat has been on your wish list for a while, then with up to 30% off the Black Friday sale really is the best time to shop so that you get the best deals.

The Black Friday deals have early access which you can easily join the XPLR membership now - it's completely free to sign up and will give you 30% off but only when you spend over £175.

Black Friday 2023: Marks & Spencer up to 20% off

As much as I don’t want to admit it, Marks & Spencer's has become a very fashionable brand and over the past few years has gone from just something your nan would wear to a TikTok viral sensation and loved by many Gen-Z influencers.