From supermodel to media tycoon, Karlie Kloss is a force to be reckoned with

Supermodel Karlie Kloss has reportedly bought British fashion magazine i-D following the recent restructure of the business after emerging from bankruptcy. The American model, 31, will lead the magazine as CEO (chief executive officer) along with i-D editor Alastair McKimm who will expand his role and become chief creative officer (CCO) and global editor-in-chief.

The details around how much she paid to buy the magazine from Vice Media Group have not been disclosed as the sale was dealt with through the model's own company Bedford Media, which she is chairwoman of. It’s not the first time Karlie Kloss has acquired a magazine as in 2020 she was part of an investor group that bought W Magazine, formerly owned by Conde Nast.

Who is Karlie Kloss?

Karlie Kloss was born in Chicago and was discovered at a local benefit runway show when she was just 14 years-old. Two years later she was signed to the famous Elite modelling agency in New York. She has walked the catwalk and featured in high-end luxury advertisements for brands such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Alexander McQueen, Yves Saint Laurent. As well as being previously being featured in both the magazine W and i-d that she now owns, plus Vogue and Teen Vogue.

How tall is Karlie Kloss?

As a model Karlie Kloss is known to be tall her actual height is 6 foot 2 (1.88m).

Is Karlie Kloss married and does she have children?

The supermodel married American businessman Joshua Kushner in 2018 after dating for six years. Joshua is the brother of Jared Kushner, he is married to Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka. In 2021, Karlie and Joshua welcomed their first child, Levi Joseph and their second son Elijah was born in July 2023.

Are Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift still friends?

Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift (Getty)

At one point during the 2010’s Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift were inseparable. They were seen going out together, sharing cute BFF pictures online with gushing social media posts and not forgetting the model (along with many clothes from Swift's BFF circle) featured in the music video Bad Blood (2015).

The two were even accused of being more than just ‘good friends’ although Taylor Swift addressed these rumours in the prologue of the rerecorded 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album. Their friendship seemed to cool off over the years with Swift noticeably absent from the fashion models. But despite gossip that the BFF’s are no longer friends, Karlie recently squashed these rumours by simply saying “Don't believe everything you read” according to Cosmopolitan.

