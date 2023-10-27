Taylor Swift 1989 (Taylor’s Version): Remixed re-recorded version of Bad Blood featuring Kendrick Lamar
Taylor Swift has released 1989 (Taylor’s Version) along with five unreleased tracks from the vault
Taylor Swift rerecorded 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and fans are already calling it the best re-released album so far. The original 1989 album was released in 2014 and featured hits such as ‘Shake It Off’, ‘Blank Space’, ‘Wildest Dreams’ and ‘Bad Blood’.
The singer, 33, recently shared a gushing post about Kendrick Lamar who features on the original and re-recorded version of the song. In the Instagram post Taylor wrote: “Watching @kendricklamar create and record his verses on the Bad Blood remix was one of the most inspiring experiences of my life. I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude, for the ways Kendrick elevated the song and the way he treats everyone around him.
“Every time the crowds on The Eras Tour would chant his line ‘you forgive, you forget, but you never let it… go!’, I smiled. The reality that Kendrick would go back in and re-record Bad Blood so that I could reclaim and own this work I’m so proud of is surreal and bewildering to me. I’m overjoyed to say that the Bad Blood Remix (featuring Kendrick Lamar) is available everywhere on the 1989 Deluxe Edition.”
The original ‘Bad Blood’ music video starred a long list of celebrity pals including: Selena Gomez, Cindy Crawford, Lena Dunham, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Ellie Goulding and Karlie Kloss. The song was believed to have been written about Taylor Swift and Katy Perry’s falling out. In an interview with Rolling Stone Taylor Swift said: “For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not.” The two singers did make up though years later when Katy Perry sent Taylor Swift an actual olive branch.