Taylor Swift has released 1989 (Taylor’s Version) along with five unreleased tracks from the vault

Taylor Swift Featured Image - 2023-10-12T162812.796.jpg

Taylor Swift rerecorded 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and fans are already calling it the best re-released album so far. The original 1989 album was released in 2014 and featured hits such as ‘Shake It Off’, ‘Blank Space’, ‘Wildest Dreams’ and ‘Bad Blood’.

The singer, 33, recently shared a gushing post about Kendrick Lamar who features on the original and re-recorded version of the song. In the Instagram post Taylor wrote: “Watching @kendricklamar create and record his verses on the Bad Blood remix was one of the most inspiring experiences of my life. I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude, for the ways Kendrick elevated the song and the way he treats everyone around him.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Every time the crowds on The Eras Tour would chant his line ‘you forgive, you forget, but you never let it… go!’, I smiled. The reality that Kendrick would go back in and re-record Bad Blood so that I could reclaim and own this work I’m so proud of is surreal and bewildering to me. I’m overjoyed to say that the Bad Blood Remix (featuring Kendrick Lamar) is available everywhere on the 1989 Deluxe Edition.”