Taylor Swift has released the re-recorded '1989 (Taylor's Version)' album and has addressed rumours about her and relationship with Karlie Kloss

Taylor Swift has released the new 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album. The singer, 33, launched the re-recorded album featuring 13 songs plus three bonus tracks from the original 2014 album and five unreleased 'vault' tracks including 'Slut!', 'Say Don't Go', 'Now That We Don't Talk', 'Suburban Legends' and 'Is It Over Now?'

The Karma singer - who is currently dating Travis Kelce - opened up about her sexuality and dating history in a heartfelt prologue written in the physical version of the album. Taylor explains that after years of ‘slut shaming’ and jokes about the amount of boyfriends she had, the singer admitted that it “was really starting to hurt”.

The ‘Cruel Summer’ singer has been in previous relationships with Joe Jonas, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston and Joe Alwyn. However, back in 2014 rumours began to swirl that Taylor Swift and model Karlie Kloss may be more than just friends after an image of them at a 1975 concert emerged of the two appearing to kiss.

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss 1989 (Taylor's Version) Getty

In part of the prologue Taylor Swift addresses her past relationships, saying: “It became clear to me that for me there was no such thing as casual dating, or even having a male friend who you platonically hang out with.

“If I was seen with him, it was assumed I was sleeping with him. And so, I swore off hanging out with guys. Dating, flirting, or anything that could be weaponized against me by a culture that claimed to believe in liberating women but consistently treated me with the harsh moral codes of the Victorian era.

“I swore off dating and decided to focus only on myself, my music, my growth, and my female friendships. If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn’t sensationalise or sexualize that right? I would learn later on that people could and people would.”

