Taylor Swift will be releasing previously unheard tracks from the vault for 1989 (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift will be diving back into the vault for her re-released version of 1989.

The pop superstar announced she is releasing a Taylor's Version of her hit 2014 album on 27 October. The date was confirmed following her final show at SoFi Stadium in LA, which brought an end to the current leg of the Eras tour.

Tickets for her 2024 shows in North America - including a six night residency in Toronto. But first she will follow up Speak Now (Taylor's Version) with 1989 (Taylor's Version) later this year - and pre-orders for special edition CDs are live for a limited time.

She has confirmed that it will include the original tracklist as well as songs from the vault. But how many will be included?

How many vault songs are on 1989 (Taylor's Version)?

Following the announcement that she would be releasing the re-recorded album on 27 October 2023, exactly nine years after the original album dropped. Taylor Swift revealed that there would be just 5 songs from the vault on the album.

The songs are previously unreleased and fans are already excited to discover the new tracks.

How many vault tracks are on her other Taylor's Version albums?

Taylor Swift has been re-recording her early albums, including Fearless, Red and Speak Now. On each of the releases so far, she has included 6 previously unreleased tracks from the vault.