Thanksgiving is a huge holiday in the US so what do the A-Listers have planned for the special day?

What do The Kardashians, Taylor Swift and other celebrities do for the holiday? (Getty & Canva)

Traditionally it’s a day to be thankful however, celebrities love to host the most lavish parties. Thanksgiving in the US is a bigger holiday than Christmas to most people. It’s a day spent with family enjoying lots of delicious food. When it comes to celebrities they love a good get together and take the opportunity to put on the biggest spread of Turkey, side dishes and (if you're Kris Jenner) a donut bar.

This year the holiday will be on November 23 with many families getting together for food and drink, as well as tuning in to watch the American department store Macy's hosting their annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. But what do the celebrities do for the national holiday?

Over the years the Kardashians/Jenner clan have celebrated the Turkey day with an elaborate dinner party. Last year the family got together and shared photos of their special meal on Instagram Stories. As well as the traditional turkey mean and random donut bar - which looked incredible - the family also enjoyed a s’mores bar and a mile-long charcuterie board all whilst listening to a harpist.

According to TMZ sources close to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have revealed that they plan on spending the holiday together with both their families. Travis recently bought a new $6 million mansion so could easily host Thanksgiving. After the Kansas Chiefs game against the Eagles (November 21) Travis will have a break until he plays again on Sunday November 26, girlfriend Taylor also has a few days off from her Eras tour so these two will be playing happy families over the holiday.

Selena Gomez enjoyed a ‘friends-giving’ with besties Nicola Peltz-Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham in 2022. The trio decided to forget all about tradition and spent the day making the British classic of fish and chips instead.

Hailey Bieber will be enjoying double the celebrations this week because as well as Thanksgiving she turns 27 the day before turkey day on Wednesday November 22. Last year the model shared a slew of images on Thanksgiving of what she was thankful for this year.

