Taylor Swift Advent Calendar: What is it, where can you buy it and how much does it cost?
The Taylor Swift advent calendar went viral on TikTok but is it still available to buy?
Forget chocolate advent calendars, the only one you need this year is the Taylor Swift Advent calendar. Yes it is finally the first of December and it’s not too late to pick up an advent calendar dedicated to the one and only Taylor Swift.
You may have seen the Taylor Swift advent calendar going viral on TikTok and wondering where on earth you can get it from. Well here is everything you need to know about it and the good news is you can still buy it.
What is the Taylor Swift calendar 2024?
The Taylor Swift calendar 2024 is the official annual calendar (£10.99) that features stunning pictures of Tay-Tay and space to write notes or plans for the day. However it's the advent calendar you really want.
Taylor Swift Advent Calendar
The Taylor Swift advent calendar is an unofficial product that features unofficial products. But we still want it. The calendar features 24 days and each one is full of Taylor themed gifts.
Where can I buy the Taylor Swift advent calendar from?
The unofficial Taylor Swift advent calendar is available to buy from Amazon. There are six options to choose from including charms and a charm bracelet, tree decorations or the keyrings and accessories.
How much is the Taylor Swift advent calendar to buy?
The unofficial Taylor Swift advent calendar cost between £16.99 - £19.99 spending on which option you choose.
As it’s already the first day of advent you might want to be quick to buy it before they do sell out. If you need more gift ideas for the Swiftie in your life here is the ultimate Taylor Swift Christmas gift guide.
