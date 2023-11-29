As much as I want Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to get married and have kids, I doubt it will be anytime soon

The romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seems to be going really well and even a celebrity psychic is predicting that marriage and babies could be in their future. Speaking on the Australian radio show The Kyle And Jackie O Show, psychic to the stars Georgina Walker predicted that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce would settle down and the singer should expect a ring on her finger soon.

After her six year relationship with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn ended last year I think that Taylor and Travis will settle down, get married and have kids - you don’t need a psychic to predict that - but after dating for only a few months I think it is way too soon for Travis, 34, to propose.

The singer will be celebrating her 34th birthday on December 13 and after having my first child around that age, I’m sure her maternal clock may be ticking away. It tends to happen when your friends start settling down and having kids. A few of Tay’s BFF’s are already mothers, including Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Sophie Turner and Blake Lively. Blake’s kids' names are even mentioned in Swift’s songs.

Travis Kelce may also be feeling that maternal clock. He has a really close knit family with his mother Donna Kelce being a regular attendee to his Kansas City Chiefs games and has a close bond with brother Jason Kelce who has three children. According to Yahoo Entertainment Travis has said he can see himself marrying Taylor and wants kids in the next year.

I think 34 is a good time to start settling down and having children but as they have only been dating for a few months, proposing may not be the best idea right now Travis. And let's face it, it's all about timing and Taylor Swift is currently touring the world. The Eras tour isn't due to finish until December 2024.

Back in 2010 Taylor Swift told MTV her thoughts on marriage and children. She said: "Oh, well, kids, yes! Later in life, definitely. I'd love to get to a place where I could do what my mom did. But let's say I'm 30 and still touring: I wouldn't want to have a family, because I couldn't balance it. But I really have no idea about the future. It's so unexpected. Trust me!”