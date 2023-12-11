Sam Thompson is the winner of I’m A Celebrity 2023 and is the new King of the Jungle, while Tony Bellew has come second and Nigel Farage is third

There is a new King of the Jungle! Sam Thompson has been crowned the winner of I’m A Celebrity 2023. His excitement was palpable and he almost screamed during the last episode that “I’m a finalist on I’m A Celeb!”Ant and Dec joked that Sam Thompson, Nigel Farage and Tony Bellew were “TV’s most unlikely throuple!”

Sam of course reacted excitedly and jumped on Tony Bellew. Tony said "I knew when I first met him, he deserves it and I am made up for him." Sam said that "I have dreamt of coming on this show, you have made a boy's dream come true."

Tony Bellew was voted runner-up and Nigel Farage came third in the final. Sam Thompson was favourite to win, with betting odds of 4/11 according to OddsChecker. When the line-up of the series was announced in November, he had odds of 4/1 and was joint favourite with Josie Gibson and jockey Frankie Dettori.

For their ‘final meal’ in the final, Sam had jumbo prawns with chilli sauce for his starter and for his main course steak and chips. Sam said that “The steak is so big and I have a little stomach at the moment.” For dessert, Sam had sticky toffee pudding, whilst Nigel Farage had apple tart with clotted cream. Sam’s treat at the end were salt and vinegar crisps. Tony Bellew said at the end that it was “A meal of kings.”

Before the winner was announced, Ant and Dec showed clips of Sam Thompson's friendship or 'bromance'. "Can I come for Christmas?" he asked Tony Bellew. Tony replied by saying "Without a shadow of a doubt." Campmates also took the time to give their views on Tony and Sam during the programme. Marvin said that "Sam is the biggest ball of energy," whilst Danielle said: "He is my brother now and is amazing."

After it had been announced that Sam Thompson was in the final, his best friend Pete Wicks shared his thoughts on Instagram and said “Firstly, thank you everyone that has supported Sam from the start, he is gonna be madly overwhelmed and thankful for the love. He has always wanted to do the show and will not believe he’s made the top 3… but now is the time he needs you. He never thought he had a chance of winning but here we are. PLEASE vote for Sam as your KING OF THE JUNGLE #TEAMSAM.”

