Favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2023: Will Nigel Farage, Sam Thompson, or Tony Bellew be King of the Jungle
Josie Gibson’s I’m A Celeb elimination leaves an all-male final with Nigel Farage, Sam Thompson, and Tony Bellew
The three I’m A Celebrity 2023 finalists have been confirmed after Josie Gibson’s left the jungle last night. Gibson was originally joint favourite to win the show, whilst two of her fellow campmates who beat her to the final had originally been given very long odds of victory.
This year has seen two early departures, with restaurant critic Grace Dent withdrawing on day nine, and singer and actress Jamie Lynn Spears following two days later, both citing medical reasons.
There have been plenty of Bushtucker trials and Deals on Wheels challenges, and of course the classic Celebrity Cyclone, but it has all come down to the grand final, and only one celebrity can be crowned King of the Jungle.
Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2023?
Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson is far and away the favourite to win the series this year, with betting odds of 4/11 according to OddsChecker, giving him a 73.3% chance of being crowned King of the Jungle.
Sam has remained a firm favourite since before this year’s show began airing - when the full lineup was announced in November, he was given odds of 4/1, making him the then joint favourite with jockey Frankie Dettori and last night’s elimination Josie Gibson.
Nigel Farage is second favourite, which comes as a surprise for such a divisive political figure whose appearance on the show sparked a boycott by regular viewers. Although Farage is far behind Thomspon, with odds of 4/1, or a 20% chance of winning.
Anyone who placed a bet on Farage winning the series when he was first announced as a contestant must be getting excited now, as he was given odds of just 25/1 to become King of the Jungle when the lineup was first announced. His chances gradually improved as the series progressed - five days into the show his odds of winning had jumped to 10/1, and on December 8 they shortened again to 5/1.
Former boxer Tony Bellew has the longest odds of winning, with betting odds of around 11/2, which translates to a 15.3% chance. Bellew was never a firm favourite to win the series - at the start of the show he was given odds of 8/1, a week in this had changed to 12/1, but he has managed to make his way to the final, and is in with a shot at the crown.
Tony is the only finalist to have been in the bottom two of the public vote this year, he narrowly avoided elimination on day 19, when EastEnders star Danielle Harold was voted out instead. Sam and Nigel have both been safe from elimination every week.
