There's a job going on This Morning that could be perfect for I'm a Celeb winner Sam Thompson

Could Sam Thompson present This Morning alongside Josie Gibson? Photograph by Getty

Long before Sam Thompson appeared on I’m A Celebrity 2023, I have been a fan of him and his effervescent personality and discussed this with NationalWorld’s Editor Nancy Fielder on Good Week/Bad Week. I am delighted that he is now the King of the Jungle and I think this is just the start for him. Sam’s best friend Pete Wicks recently greeted him in the jungle and it is hard not to be enamoured by their bromance; the pair are even bringing their podcast show Staying Relevant on tour in 2024, and tickets go on sale at 10 am on Monday December 11, 2023.

Pete Wicks announced on his Instagram that “The venues are booked, the fridge is stocked with beer (for Pete) and Peperami (for Sam) and the format has been carefully planned (on the back of a napkin). Now all we need is an audience.”

Whilst Pete Wicks flew to Australia to be with his best friend Sam Thompson, Sam’s girlfriend Zara stayed behind in the UK even though she had exited Strictly Come Dancing early. She revealed to Fleur East that it had already been arranged that Pete was going, and has been cheering him on with Sam’s family, including sister Louise Thompson, back home.

Although Sam Thompson was criticised by Nigel Farage for being ‘lazy’ during time in the jungle after forgetting to fill up the water supply, many felt that the former Ukip leader had failed to consider that Sam has ADHD. Sam’s mother told The Mirror that “Seeing your child so exposed is quite nerve-wracking for any mum, so I have had some difficult moments watching. Yet I’m incredibly proud of his achievements and of the way he hasn’t let his ADHD dull his ambitions - perhaps it drives him even more. Sam really is like the ‘Duracell Bunny."

Sam Thompson’s ‘Duracell Bunny’ has at times driven his campmates ‘mad,’ in particular Tony Bellew, but one thing for sure is that it is impossible to feel ‘down’ when Sam is around. This is the reason why I think he would be the perfect choice to present ITV’s This Morning alongside Josie Gibson. I have made no secret of my opinion that after Holly Willoughby stepped down from the show and Phillip Schofield left, I thought the show should be scrapped.

I however now believe if the show was revamped to be a little more ‘forward thinking’ and not so traditional in its format and Sam Thompson and Josie Gibson fronted it, then perhaps it could survive? Some may argue that Sam Thompson has little TV ‘presenting experience’ but let's not forget that he presented the Love Island: The Morning After podcast with Love Island 2022 finalist Indiyah Polack and has a show on Hits Radio.

Sam Thompson and Josie Gibson would be the perfect duo on This Morning because they have demonstrated just how ‘natural’ and down to earth they are both during their time in the jungle. Josie showed both her humility and humour when she discussed being asked to replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning in a last-minute phone call. “And I got the call to host this Morning.. Everybody was ill…” She went on to say that “I thought they were joking.’ When Sam Thompson asked her if she was nervous, Josie replied that “Erm well I didn’t really have time to be because basically, I had 15 minutes to get ready. She then jokingly said: “They must have been going through the phonebook like, ‘Alison, no she’s busy, Holly’s ill, Rochelle’s ill…”