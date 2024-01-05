When is The Traitors next on BBC, how many episodes of The Traitors season 2 are left and when is the finale?
The Traitors is back on BBC One for season 2 with a grand prize of £120,000
and live on Freeview channel 276
Things are just kicking off for The Traitors season 2. The reality show is back on BBC One with even more lying, deceit and treachery. Featuring a brand new set of contestants and hosted by Claudia Winkelmann, we're back to unravel the mystery in the Scottish highlands.
With £120,000 up for grabs, the pressure is on for loyal Faithful's, or devious Traitors. Here's everything you need to know about when The Traitors is next on BBC One and when you can expect to catch the explosive finale.
What is The Traitors about?
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Traitors is a reality TV series that follows 22 contestants as they work together completing tasks which adds value to the cash prize for the winner. However, all is not what it seems as the contestants include a number of secret Traitors who will eliminate a Faithful player each night, all whilst attempting to keep their true identity undetected.
When is The Traitors next on BBC?
The Traitors will be returning to BBC One tonight (January 5) with episode 3. The show airs on Wednesday, Thursdays and Fridays, meaning that with 12 episodes in total we can expect to enjoy The Traitors on our telly for four whole weeks.
How many episodes are left in The Traitors season 2?
There are 12 episodes in total for The Traitors season 2, each week three episodes air and as of January 5, there are 10 episodes left in the series, with episode 3 set to air tonight. Here is The Traitors episode schedule for BBC One:
- Episode 1 - Wednesday January 3 - 9pm
- Episode 2 - Thursday January 4 - 9pm
- Episode 3 - Friday January 5 - 9pm
- Episode 4 - Wednesday January 10 - 9pm
- Episode 5 - Thursday January 11 - 9pm
- Episode 6 - Friday January 12 - 9pm
- Episode 7 - Wednesday January 17 - 9pm
- Episode 8 - Thursday January 18 - 9pm
- Episode 9 - Friday January 19 - 9pm
- Episode 10 - Wednesday January 24 - 9pm
- Episode 11 - Thursday January 25 - 9pm
- Episode 12 - Friday January 26 - 9pm
When is The Traitors season 2 final?
The Traitors season 2 finale will be available to watch on BBC One on Friday, January 26 at 9pm.
Will there be The Traitors season 3?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Yes and casting applications for The Traitors season 3 are now open. If you think you have what it takes to be a loyal Faithful, or a devious Traitor, all you need to do is register at the Cast It Reach website and provide personal details including your name, email address, phone number, and occupation. You will then be taken to the application form where you will be asked to provide all of your social media handles and to answer further questions about why you want to appear on the show. Winners of The Traitors can take home an impressive prize fund of £120,000. Applications close on February 11 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.