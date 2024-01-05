The Traitors is back on BBC One for season 2 with a grand prize of £120,000

Things are just kicking off for The Traitors season 2. The reality show is back on BBC One with even more lying, deceit and treachery. Featuring a brand new set of contestants and hosted by Claudia Winkelmann, we're back to unravel the mystery in the Scottish highlands.

With £120,000 up for grabs, the pressure is on for loyal Faithful's, or devious Traitors. Here's everything you need to know about when The Traitors is next on BBC One and when you can expect to catch the explosive finale.

What is The Traitors about?

The Traitors is a reality TV series that follows 22 contestants as they work together completing tasks which adds value to the cash prize for the winner. However, all is not what it seems as the contestants include a number of secret Traitors who will eliminate a Faithful player each night, all whilst attempting to keep their true identity undetected.

When is The Traitors next on BBC?

The Traitors will be returning to BBC One tonight (January 5) with episode 3. The show airs on Wednesday, Thursdays and Fridays, meaning that with 12 episodes in total we can expect to enjoy The Traitors on our telly for four whole weeks.

How many episodes are left in The Traitors season 2?

There are 12 episodes in total for The Traitors season 2, each week three episodes air and as of January 5, there are 10 episodes left in the series, with episode 3 set to air tonight. Here is The Traitors episode schedule for BBC One:

Episode 1 - Wednesday January 3 - 9pm

Episode 2 - Thursday January 4 - 9pm

Episode 3 - Friday January 5 - 9pm

Episode 4 - Wednesday January 10 - 9pm

Episode 5 - Thursday January 11 - 9pm

Episode 6 - Friday January 12 - 9pm

Episode 7 - Wednesday January 17 - 9pm

Episode 8 - Thursday January 18 - 9pm

Episode 9 - Friday January 19 - 9pm

Episode 10 - Wednesday January 24 - 9pm

Episode 11 - Thursday January 25 - 9pm

Episode 12 - Friday January 26 - 9pm

When is The Traitors season 2 final?

The Traitors season 2 finale will be available to watch on BBC One on Friday, January 26 at 9pm.

Will there be The Traitors season 3?

