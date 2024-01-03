Odds for the contestant most likely to be eliminated first on The Traitors season two have been revealed

The Traitors season two premieres tonight (January 3) on BBC One, with Claudia Winkleman returning to host the series. 22 new contestants will be divided into Faithfuls and Traitors - it will be up to the Faithfuls to root out all the Traitors by banishing contestants they don't trust.

Over the series, which was filmed in September at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, contestants take part in various physical and mental challenges together, but each night the Traitors will choose a Faithful to 'murder' (eliminate from the game), and each morning all the contestants will banish someone they believe to be a Traitor.

Gambling.com has revealed who is most likely to be the first eliminated from the new series - though it won't be possible to place bets on the outcome as the series was pre-recorded.

Who will be eliminated first from The Traitors?

These are the complete odds for each contestant to be eliminated first in season two of The Traitors:

Diane - 2/1 (33.3%)

Charlie -3/1 (25%)

Harry - 4/1 (20%)

Miles - 5/1 (16.7%)

Evie - 5/1 (16.7%)

Tracey - 6/1 (14.3%)

Anthony - 6/1 (14.3%)

Aubrey - 7/1 (12.5%)

Andrew - 8/1 (11.1%)

Zack - 8/1 (11.1%)

Jonny - 10/1 (9.1%)

Paul - 12/1 (7.7%)

Jaz - 14/1 (6.7%)

Mollie - 14/1 (6.7%)

Brian - 16/1 (5.9%)

Sonja - 16/1 (5.9%)

Kyra - 18/1 (5.3%)

Meg - 18/1 (5.3%)

Ash - 20/1 (4.8%)

Charlotte - 20/1 (4.8)

Ross - 25/1 (3.8%)

Jasmine - 33/1 (2.9%)

63 year old Diane is the favourite to be the first eliminated from The Traitors season 2

Diane, a 63 year old retired teacher from Lancashire is the most likely to be kicked out first - possibly because she said prior to her appearance on the show that she doesn't have a game plan going in. But maybe that's a double bluff.

At the other end of the spectrum, Jasmine, a 26 year old sales executive from London who has just less than a 3% chance of being first out. Jasmine said that she'd be fine either as a Faithful or a Traitor, and that all she cares about in the show is winning the money.

Which team is most likely to win The Traitors season 2?

