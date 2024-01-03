Applications are now open for season three of BBC reality series The Traitors

The Traitors season two premieres on BBC One tonight, but applications are already open for the third season which will begin filming later this year.

Studio Lambert, the studio behind hit BBC series The Traitors is looking for fun, smart and strategic players to take part in the next season of the show following the season two premiere.

If you think you would make a loyal Faithful, or a devious Traitor, and want to get your hands on the up to £120,000, this is everything you need to know about how to apply for season three.

You can apply to be on season 3 of The Traitors now

How can you apply to be on The Traitors season 3?

To apply to be on the show, register at the Cast It Reach website and provide personal information including your name, email address, phone number, and occupation. You will then be taken to the application form where you will be asked to provide all of your social media handles and to answer further questions specifically about the show.

The form will ask if you have seen the show and what you thought of it, whether you would rather be a Faithful or a Traitor, what your strategy to win would be, what the best lie you have ever told is, why you should be picked to be on the show, and what you would do with the prize money if you were to win.

More personal questions on the form include what is the biggest secret you have kept, what is the most significant moment in your life so far, and how would your closest friends describe you.

Winners of The Traitors take home up to £120,000

There are 13 questions on this part of the form. After you have completed these you will be asked to upload a one minute video of yourself where you should speak about yourself, why you want to be on the show, and what your game plan would be. You will then be asked to upload at least two recent photos of yourself.

The final part of the application form is a series of diversity, equity, and inclusion questions, and a series of questions about how you learned about the show and whether you have been involved with the BBC before.

Once you have completed all of the questions, you can submit your application. The studio will contact you if they would like to move forward with your application, but may not be in touch if you have been unsuccessful.

Who can apply to be on The Traitors season 3?

To be eligible to apply you must:

Be at least 18 years old at the time of applying

Have the right to legally reside in the UK

Be available to take part in filming for up to four weeks, likely to take place in spring/summer 2024

When is The Traitors season three application closing date?

Applications for season three of The Traitors will close on February 11 2024, around a fortnight after the season two finale. However, Studio Lambert has stated that the deadline could be extended or closed early at their discretion, so it’s best to get your application in early.

When is The Traitors season three coming out?