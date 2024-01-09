Chris Taylor is heading back to the Love Island villa, but what has he been up to since leaving the show?

Love Island All Stars: Who is Chris Taylor and how did he end up in the Barbie Movie? (ITV Picture Desk)

The countdown is on for the new series of Love Island All Stars which starts next week. We can already hear the theme tune in our heads. Instead of the usual Winter Love Island, the new All Stars line up will see love islanders from previous years heading back to villa in the hope they will find lasting-love.

TV host Maya Jama, 29, has already jetted off to the villa which will be in South Africa and is waiting for the islanders to join her. The islanders looking for love include Hannah Elizabeth, Georgia Steel, Anton Danyluk and Mitch Taylor. Love Island: All Stars will air on Monday January 15 from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX although the Aftersun show has been axed this year.

Chris Taylor is the early favourite to win the show but what has he been up to since leaving the villa and how on earth did he end up in the Box Office blockbuster the Barbie Movie!

Who is Chris Taylor?

Chris Taylor, 33, from Leicester first appeared on season five of Love Island in 2019. He was a late comer to the show entering on day 37 and originally coupled up with Maura Higgins. Chris Taylor later coupled with Harley Brash but the pair were dumped from the Island just before the final. Their relationship lasted just two weeks after leaving the show.

A few years after leaving the and in a bizarre twist, Chris Taylor ended up dating Maura Higgins. Fans were super excited for this blossoming relationship however, it sadly only lasted six months and the pair split for good in May 2021. The former couple have reportedly not spoken since.

Why is Chris Taylor returning to the Love Island Villa?

Speaking to ITV Chris Taylor explained: “Last time I was only there for 15 days, so I want to do it and enjoy it all again. I am 33 now and getting on a bit - I am getting ear hair! It would be nice to have a girl to keep my ears trimmed for me! It would be good to find a girl who I can co-parent my dog with.”

What will you do differently this time round?

“I am going to try very hard to not get pied as many times as I did last time. I managed to get pied six times in 15 days, which has got to be a world record. I am going to make better decisions which will probably end up transitioning into worse decisions.”

How did Chris Taylor end up with a cameo role in the Barbie Movie?

Fans may have spotted Chris Taylor on the big screen as he had a cameo role in the Barbie Movie over the summer, but how exactly did he get the part?

“I was invited to an after party by Margot Robbie and then ended up at an after party with her. I started to panic and make conversation with her, just having really stupid chats. All I can assume is that my silly chat made an impression on Margot Robbie. 18 months later I got an email from Warner Brothers asking ‘do you want to try out for this role as Ken’ - it was a tumble dryer of emotions.”