As Maya Jama heads to the Love Island villa, we look at who the early favourites are to win the show

The brand new series of Love Island All Stars begins next week and with the full list of contestants being revealed, we have already started thinking who will win the show.

Maya Jama is heading to South Africa to host the new show that will see Love Island stars from previous years enter the villa in the hope they will find love that lasts forever. This year's lineup includes Hannah Elizabeth who was runner up in season one, Georgia Steel who starred in season four, Chris Taylor from season five, and more recently Mitch Taylor from season 10.

The All Stars series has replaced the winter Love Island series which usually airs from January to March. The Aftersun spin off show has also been axed with Maya Jama speaking to dumped islanders outside the villa instead. But who is favourite to win the show before it’s even started?

Luke Tarr, Head of PR at Star Sports, said: “Love Island is back! This season welcomes back the all stars from past iterations of the popular competition, and you can be sure sparks will fly with many old flames in the villa together.

“Chris Taylor went down well with the public and he heads the top boy market at 3/1, but with a shedload of ex-contestants set to make their return to the villa, it’s very open at this stage.”

Following Chris Taylor on the boys leader board is Toby Aromolaran with 4/1 odds and Anton Danyluk with 5/1. For the girls an early favourite appears to be Demi Rose with 4/1 odds, Georgia Steel with 5/1 and Hannah Elizabeth with 6/1.