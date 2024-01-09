A closer look at Love Island All Stars Hannah Elizabeth and why she is heading back in to the villa

Love Island All Stars: Who is Hannah Elizabeth? Picture: ITV Picture Desk

The Love Island All Stars start date is just days away and we can’t wait to see the stunning Maya Jama back on our screens. The TV host, 29, will present the All Stars version from South Africa which will see former Love Island stars back in the villa and hoping to find love a second time around.

The full line-up of islanders has now been revealed and you can read more about that here but we take a closer look at bombshell Hannah Elizabeth and find out why she’s decided to make a return.

Who is Hannah Elizabeth?

OG fans of the show will remember Hannah Elizabeth from season one in 2015. The 33 year-old is a glamour model from Liverpool. On the very first day of season one Hannah coupled up with TOWIE star Jon Clark and the pair became the runners up in the series just missing out on first place to Jessica Hayes and Max Morley

What has Hannah Elizabeth been up to since leaving the show?

Following their romantic ‘engagement’ on the show the fairytale didn’t last long and the couple split just a few months after leaving the villa. Hannah went on to date George Andreeti who she shares a son Reggie with. The pair were engaged but split just days before her son was born in 2019. Hannah now earns a living from her Only Fans account. She has been open and honest about the cosmetic surgery she has had and often shares images on her social media.

Why is Hannah Elizabeth returning to the Love Island Villa?

Speaking in a press release Hannah revealed the real reason why she has decided to head back to the Love Island Villa. Hannah Elizabeth said: “I’m returning to the Love Island Villa because I did it eight years ago and what an opportunity I never thought I’d get again. I’m not very good at finding love but I had a ball the first time, so I’m going to have a ball again.”