James May will be travelling 3,000 miles across India in the Amazon Prime TV series

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James May: Our Man in India will see the former Top Gear host take in the sights and sounds of India.

May has already explored Japan and Italy for his Our Man In… series, which is available to watch on Amazon Prime. The third season will see him take on his most exciting challenge yet, setting off on a 3,000-mile coast-to-coast adventure of India.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-part series will see him explore destinations including Mumbai, Delhi, the Bay of Bengal, the Taj Mahal and the Himalayan foothills. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch James May: Our Man in India.

What is James May: Our Man in India about?

Here is the official synopsis from Amazon Prime: "James May takes on his greatest adventure yet: a 3,000-mile coast-to-coast epic across India, the most populous – and perhaps most extraordinary – country in the world. Starting by the Arabian Sea and finishing at the Bay of Bengal, his journey will encompass incredible landscapes, from the baking deserts of Rajasthan to the dramatic Himalayan foothills, and explore environments as diverse as the mangrove forests of the Sundarbans, through to the global megacities of Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata."

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Amazon Prime released a trailer for James May: Our Man in India in December. Lasting just over two minutes it gives us a flavour of the colours, sights and sounds that May will experience during his adventure. You can watch the trailer below.

How many episodes?

There are three episodes in total which will follow May as he covers over 3,000 miles of this exciting country. Each episode will explore a different region of India, with episode one taking in Mumbai, Dharavi and Bollywood, episode 2 May will explore Delhi and take the Maharajas’ Express train to Agra to see the Taj Mahal and river Ganges and episode 3 will end with a journey to the Himalayas, Darjeeling and the Bay of Bengal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to the Radio Times about the series, he said: "I don't think it's true that India is chaotic, not in the sense that we mean actually disorganised. It's just, it's intense. But it works."

When can I watch James May: Our Man in India on Amazon Prime?