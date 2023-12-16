Time has been called on A Question of Sport - show which ran for more than 50 years on the BBC

Paddy McGuinness was the last host of Question of Sport

A popular BBC show which ran for more than 50 years has been shelved. Time has been called on quiz show Question of Sport by the broadcaster and it has admitted it was a "difficult decision to make".

Production on the show has stopped, but a BBC spokesperson insisted this was "not the final whistle" and the programme would return. The show has been on TV since 1970 when its first episode aired. and has remained on TV constantly since 1978.

The show attracted its highest-ever viewing figures in 1987 when Princess Ann appeared as a guest. The BBC has said that "due to inflation and funding challenges, difficult decisions have to be made, therefore Question of Sport is currently not in production at moment". The decision was made due to falling viewing figures and low audiences on BBC iPlayer.

A spokesperson added: "Question of Sport is not going to appear on any other channels. It is the BBC's intellectual property." Viewing numbers dropped below one million last year, having regularly hit four to five million in the past. And many may be wondering who has formed its varied lineup of presenters over the years.

Who has presented Question of Sport?

The 1968 pilot episode, broadcast only in the north of England, was hosted by Stuart Hall The first full series broadcasted nationally in January 1970, was hosted by David Vine who held the role for the first five series.

David Coleman succeeded Vine, and remained as presenter until 1997. Vine returned to the series as a guest host in 1989, presenting the final five episodes of series 18 in Coleman's absence.

