Auf Wiedersehen, Pet stars to reunite in Newcastle for a special 40th anniversary event
The stars of the iconic show Auf Wiedersehen, Pet are set to reunite in 2024.
The cast and crew of the iconic TV show Auf Wiedersehen, Pet are set to reunite next year to mark the show's 40th anniversary. The event is scheduled to take place at the O2 City Hall in Newcastle on May 11 and will offer an exclusive evening to commemorate the birth, reception, and enduring legacy of the beloved television classic.
The first part of the show will be hosted by comedian Jason Cook, where he will be joined by members of the show's cast and crew. They will take a look back at Auf Wiedersehen, Pet (AWP), sharing behind the scenes information, never seen before bloopers, anecdotes and memories.
The event's second have of the event will see Jimmy Nail and his band deliver a performance full of Auf Wiedersehen, Pet-related music. Speaking ahead of the event, Jimmy said: "For this 40th-anniversary concert, I’ll be dusting off my duds and performing a selection of country-themed songs, some with an AWP connection along with some of my own compositions.
"It’s also an opportunity to get together with friends and connect with the show’s fans, young and old, to celebrate this extraordinary milestone. Happy Birthday, AWP."
Tickets for the one off event went on sale Friday (December 15) via the Ticketmaster website. All profits raised from the show will be shared between two charities - FACT (Fighting All Cancers Together) and Sunday for Sammy.
