Peter Kay takes over the BBC Radio 2 studio with Steve Wright this morning with Steve Wright’s Peter Kay Christmas Special.

Peter Kay will be joining Steve Wright this morning on BBC Radio 2 for a Christmas special, also discussing his third memoir in the process (Credit: BBC)

So much so that Kay will be discussing his best-selling third memoir, “TV: Big Adventures on the Small Screen” in the exclusive interview, alongside picking some of his favourite songs. Kay, according to BBC Radio 2, is set to relive his childhood informed by the small screen and the likes of Morecambe and Wise while revealing to Wright how a passion for the “idiot box” set him up for a comedy career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter's incredible journey is full of fascinating stories and memorable moments; one such highlight is when he and a barking dog almost stole the show from Sir Paul McCartney on the world's biggest stage. He also fondly remembers the day he received help from three Knights of the Realm - Sir Michael Parkinson, Sir Michael Caine and Sir David Attenborough - to do his tie up.

What time is Steven Wright’s Peter Kay Christmas Special on BBC Radio 2?