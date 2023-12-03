Steve Wright’s Peter Kay Christmas Special: Why is Peter Kay on Radio 2 today and what time is the special?
Peter Kay takes over the BBC Radio 2 studio with Steve Wright this morning with Steve Wright’s Peter Kay Christmas Special.
Beloved comedian and TV star Peter Kay is Steve Wright’s special guest this morning on the presenter's BBC 2 show, with what is being described as Steve Wright’s Peter Kay Christmas Special, in what will no doubt be a nostalgia trip visiting ghosts of Christmas Television past, knowing Kay’s astute knowledge of the subject.
So much so that Kay will be discussing his best-selling third memoir, “TV: Big Adventures on the Small Screen” in the exclusive interview, alongside picking some of his favourite songs. Kay, according to BBC Radio 2, is set to relive his childhood informed by the small screen and the likes of Morecambe and Wise while revealing to Wright how a passion for the “idiot box” set him up for a comedy career.
Peter's incredible journey is full of fascinating stories and memorable moments; one such highlight is when he and a barking dog almost stole the show from Sir Paul McCartney on the world's biggest stage. He also fondly remembers the day he received help from three Knights of the Realm - Sir Michael Parkinson, Sir Michael Caine and Sir David Attenborough - to do his tie up.
Peter's rendition of the theme to “Blockbusters” is sure to leave you impressed while also sharing music from the TV shows that he grew up with, including “Auf Wiedersehen Pet,” “Mork & Mindy” and “Minder.”
What time is Steven Wright’s Peter Kay Christmas Special on BBC Radio 2?
Steve Wright will be joined in the BBC Radio 2 studio by Peter Kay from 10am on Sunday December 2 2023, with on-demand episodes available through BBC Sounds after the first broadcast.
