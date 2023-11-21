Theo James, Kaya Scodelario and Vinne Jones feature in the new images of Netflix’s “The Gentlemen” TV series.

Theo James as Eddie Horniman in The Gentlemen

The original ensemble cast is not reprising their roles for the show, with Theo James taking over the role of Eddie Horniman from McConaughey, an aristocrat who unexpectedly inherits his estranged family’s estate, only to discover it houses Europe’s largest marijuana farm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series introduces new faces, including Daniel Ings ("I Hate Suzie"), Joely Richardson ("Nip/Tuck"), Peter Serafinowicz ("Guardians of the Galaxy"), and Giancarlo Esposito ("Breaking Bad"). The plot unfolds as Eddie, facing pressure from unsavoury characters in Britain's criminal underworld, endeavours to free his family from their clutches. As he immerses himself in the criminal milieu, Eddie finds an unexpected allure in the world of illicit activities.

(Clockwise from top left) Kaya Scodelario, Vinnie Jones, Joely Richardson and Giancarlo Esposito in the upcoming Netflix series, "The Gentlemen" (Credit: Netflix)

In the released images, Theo James lounges in a luxurious armchair within an opulent, mahogany-accented room. Kaya Scodelario already excludes a captivating gangster's aura, clad in a sharp grey suit, sporting a bold red lip, and delivering a penetrating stare. Vinnie Jones, a longstanding collaborator with Ritchie, is seen sipping tea from an elegant floral cup and saucer, while Daniel Ings dons a full-body chicken suit, wielding a shotgun on what seems to be the grounds of a country estate.

When does “The Gentleman” arrive on Netflix and where can I watch the film?