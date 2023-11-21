Netflix’s The Gentlemen | New images reveal Theo James, Kaya Scodelario and Vinne Jones in the TV adaptation
Theo James, Kaya Scodelario and Vinne Jones feature in the new images of Netflix’s “The Gentlemen” TV series.
The first glimpses from Guy Ritchie's upcoming series "The Gentlemen," courtesy of Variety via Netflix, reveal Theo James exuding charisma as he enjoys a glass of liquor. Alongside him, Kaya Scodelario ("Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge") and Vinnie Jones ("Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels") join the cast in the series loosely inspired by Ritchie’s 2019 film featuring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell, Jeremy Strong, and Michelle Dockery.
The original ensemble cast is not reprising their roles for the show, with Theo James taking over the role of Eddie Horniman from McConaughey, an aristocrat who unexpectedly inherits his estranged family’s estate, only to discover it houses Europe’s largest marijuana farm.
The series introduces new faces, including Daniel Ings ("I Hate Suzie"), Joely Richardson ("Nip/Tuck"), Peter Serafinowicz ("Guardians of the Galaxy"), and Giancarlo Esposito ("Breaking Bad"). The plot unfolds as Eddie, facing pressure from unsavoury characters in Britain's criminal underworld, endeavours to free his family from their clutches. As he immerses himself in the criminal milieu, Eddie finds an unexpected allure in the world of illicit activities.
In the released images, Theo James lounges in a luxurious armchair within an opulent, mahogany-accented room. Kaya Scodelario already excludes a captivating gangster's aura, clad in a sharp grey suit, sporting a bold red lip, and delivering a penetrating stare. Vinnie Jones, a longstanding collaborator with Ritchie, is seen sipping tea from an elegant floral cup and saucer, while Daniel Ings dons a full-body chicken suit, wielding a shotgun on what seems to be the grounds of a country estate.
Guy Ritchie, the creative force behind the series, serves as the creator, co-writer, and executive producer of "The Gentlemen." Additionally, he directs the first two episodes, with Matthew Read joining as a co-writer.
When does “The Gentleman” arrive on Netflix and where can I watch the film?
Netflix’s “The Gentleman” series will be arriving on Netflix in 2024, meanwhile, the movie can be streamed right now on the platform.