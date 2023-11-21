Ashley Banjo and Coleen Nolan return to ITV this Christmas for a seasonal edition of the reality show “The Real Full Monty”

Ashley Banjo and Coleen Nolan return to our screens with a new group of celebrities looking to bare all in the seasonal edition of "The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls" (Credit: ITV)

The lineup ahead of the Christmas Special of ITV’s “The Real Full Monty” might be best to deck the halls full clothed ahead of them revealing all during the festive season. Tinsel, after all, has a tendency to itch on bare flesh - so I’ve been informed anyway.

The press release from ITV promises “there will be jingle bells and baubles galore as presenting duo Ashley Banjo and Coleen Nolan are back to take a new troupe of brave celebrities by the hand and put them through their paces, as they prepare to take to the stage for an exciting, glittering, festive dance extravaganza which will see them bare all to raise awareness of life-saving cancer checks.”

In "The Real Full Monty," a group of celebrities, often from various backgrounds including entertainment, sports, and reality TV, come together to create a one-time-only strip show, akin to the iconic British film “The Full Monty,” which starred Robert Carlyle and Mark Addy. The participants, who may not have a background in dancing or performing, undergo training to learn a choreographed routine.

In addition to capturing the celebrities as they confront their fears and insecurities regarding performance and vulnerability, the programme will uncover the profoundly personal and meaningful motivations behind each individual's choice to participate. This includes shedding light on the awareness-raising efforts for cancers affecting intimate areas of the body and emphasizing the critical significance of early self-checks as a means to potentially save lives.

Who is in the Christmas Special of “The Real Full Monty?”

Both Gemma Collins (left) and Paul Burrell are among the names daring to leave their hat on in the Christmas edition of "The Real Full Monty" (Credit: Getty Images)

Stepping onto the dance floor for the 2023 season are a diverse group of individuals, including TV presenter Julia Bradbury, actress Sherrie Hewson, TV personality Gemma Collins, “Dancing on Ice” professional skater Vanessa Bauer, Victoria Ekanoye from “Coronation Street and “Death in Paradise”, former royal butler Paul Burrell, footballer and TV personality Ashley Cain, ex-England rugby international Ben Cohen, actor Nick Collier, renowned as Ella Vaday from “RuPaul's Drag Race” and “TOWIE” star Pete Wicks.

When is the Christmas Special of “The Real Full Monty” screening on ITV?