As Christmas approaches, Sky Television announce four Yuletide specials ahead of the most wonderful time of the year

[L-R] Daisy May Cooper, Harry Hill, Ricky Wilson, Greg Davies and Jamali Maddix will all feature on Sky TV's 'Nevermind The Buzzcocks' Christmas special for 2023 (Credit: Sky TV)

With Christmas Day only 49 days away as of writing, it comes as no surprise that broadcasters are already looking to capture your attention ahead of the holiday season. Sky TV is the latest network to announce some of its plans for the 2023 Christmas season, with no less than four specials to help celebrate the Yuletide festivities.

Perhaps the biggest special, at least for us at the NationalWorld television team, is the announcement of a ‘Brassic’ Christmas special. The show, currently in its fifth season, will bring Vinnie (played by series creator, Joe Gilgun) and the crew together as a call from Dr Chris (Dominic West) saying his aunt is in crisis and needs looking after and a robbery at Tyler’s school ruining his nativity.

Vinnie, Erin Tommo, Cardi, Carol Ashely and JJ must now bring on their A-Game and help save Christmas the Brassic way. Bring on a heist at a winter wonderland, a fight with a man called Dick Dolphin, babysitting Chris’s Aunt and the best Nativity ever staged, with guest appearances in the episode from Imelda Staunton and Greg Davies.

Speaking of Greg Davies, a festive special of ‘Nevermind The Buzzcocks’ has also been announced, as the quizmaster is as always joined by team captains Daisy May Cooper, Noel Fielding and regular panellist Jamali Maddix, but in the festive spirit have invited big-collared funnyman Harry Hill, Little Mix superstar Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Kaiser Chiefs frontman and Yorkshire Tea enthusiast Ricky Wilson. There are also set to be special appearances from 100% of DJ Luck and MC Neat, two-fifths of 5ive, two-sevenths of The Wurzels, and one-half of Blazin’ Squad’s remaining squad.