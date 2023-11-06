Stranger Things Day is the first day of Netflix Geeked Week 2023

Stranger Things fans everywhere are marking Stranger Things Day. The first day of Netflix's Geeked Week will look back over all four seasons of the series, share teasers on social media, unveil limited merchandise and hopefully give a sneak peek at Stranger Things season 5.

Geeked Week is a seven-day virtual event hosted by Netflix which offers exclusive news about new releases, new trailers, and more. The event will be accessible across all of Netflix’s main social media channels including YouTube, Instagram, Tik Tok and X.

This year shows included are Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy and Rebel Moon. Last year, Geeked Week took place in July with shows featured including The Sandman, The Gray Man, and The School for Good and Evil.

What is Stranger Things Day?

Stranger Things Day is part of Netflix's Geeked Week. The day is dedicated to celebrating the popular TV series Stranger Things with a variety of events on social media and limited edition merchandise.

The Netflix synopsis for Stranger Things Day reads: "On November 6, 1983, Will Byers went missing in Hawkins, Indiana. Long after the town gave up the search, his friends kept looking... and discovered a mysterious girl known only by a number: Eleven. She was alone, hunted, and extremely powerful. Eleven would stop at nothing to help them find their friend. Stranger Things fans everywhere celebrate November 6 as ‘Stranger Things Day,’ a special day to share their love for the world of Stranger Things."

Why is it held on November 6?

Stranger Things Day takes place on November 6, to honour Sunday, November 6, 1983, which is the day that Will Byers went missing in Hawkins, Indiana and Eleven opened the portal to the Upside-Down, releasing the Demogorgon.

What does Netflix have planned?

Netflix will be celebrating Stranger Things Day by looking back over the four seasons of the award-winning sci-fi series. They will also be sharing teasers on social media, unveiling limited merchandise and fans hope they will also be sharing some information on Stranger Things season 5.

They will also be promoting a new original novel by Stranger Things writer Caitlin Schneiderhan called Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus which tells the backstory behind fan-favourite Eddie Munson. Netflix have shared an exclusive excerpt of the book on Tudum.com.

There will be limited edition items up for grabs including an Upside Down Rubik's cube and four limited edition hand-painted collectibles of Eleven and Vecna from Iron Studios. As well as a variety of Stranger Things merchandise and products from Scoops Ahoy to Hellfire Club Hot Sauce and Surfer Boy Pizza.

When is Netflix Geeked Week?