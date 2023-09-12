The debut novel of ‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown pays homage to the stories her grandmother would tell her about WWII

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There might be another calling for ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Enola Holmes’ actress Millie Bobby Brown if this whole acting thing doesn’t pan out. The 19-year-old actress has just seen her debut novel, ‘Nineteen Steps,’ be released through HarperCollins in the UK - with early reviews for the work looking rather warm.

With an influence from her grandmother, who survived the Bethnal Green Tube Disaster during the Second World War, Brown revealed to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year that the book was “inspired by my Nanny Ruth [and that] this book is very personal and close to my heart. I grew up listening to stories about her time living through the war. I’m honoured to keep her story alive.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Both heart-warming and heart-breaking, it’s a novel that portrays the strength and courage we find in family, friendship and community,” Liz Stein, executive editor at publisher William Morrow said. “I was incredibly moved by the haunting, true tragedy at the core of the novel and enchanted by the unforgettable portrait of love in the time of war.”

“Nineteen Steps is a tender, inspiring story about female resilience and the human spirit,” she continued.

Early reviews have been warm, with the Associated Press’ Rob Merill pointing out that despite the story being formulaic, it is the characters Brown has created which make it a strong debut. “Honestly, most readers could predict the rest of the plot at this point. The love triangle involving Nellie, Billy and Ray, plays a central role, and, of course, what happens on those steps, but the book is really about making your way when consumed by grief.

“And in that aspect it succeeds, painting a brave portrait of Nellie and her family and friends as they struggle to survive and find happiness in a world gone mad.”

What is Mille Bobby Brown’s debut novel, ‘Nineteen Steps,’ about?

Advertisement

Advertisement

HarperCollins UK, the publisher of Brown’s debut work, provided the following overview of the book to retailers stocking ‘Nineteen Steps.’

“Love blooms in the darkest days. London, 1942.”

“Despite the raging war, spirited eighteen-year-old Nellie Morris lives a quiet life in the tight-knit East End community of Bethnal Green. Her family and friends all tease that she will marry air raid warden, Billy, the boy next door who’s always been sweet on her.”

“Although the arrival of Ray, a handsome American airman stationed nearby, causes Nellie to question everything she thought she knew about her future.”

“But Nellie’s newfound happiness is short-lived when a tragic accident occurs during an air raid. Even the closest family can't escape the devastation of war, and as the secrets and truth about that fateful night become clear, they threaten to tear Nellie – and those dearest to her – apart.”

Where can I buy ‘Nineteen Steps’ in the United Kingdom?

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Nineteen Steps’ is available now through all leading bookshops such as Waterstones and WH Smiths, or available online through Amazon and a number of other leading online book retailers.