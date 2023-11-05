Brandon Clark murdered Bianca Devins in 2019 before posting photos of her body online and attempting suicide

Yinka Bokinni speaks to Bianca Devins' murderer Brandon Clark on Channel 4 true crime series Interview with a Killer

Brandon Clark, 26, is a murderer currently serving out his sentence for the killing of Bianca Devins in 2019. The murder was notable because Clark shared images of his victim’s body online, causing further pain for her family.

Clark, from Bridgeport, New York, met Devins on Instagram in April 2019, just six months before he killed her in what was believed to be a fit of jealousy. The killing made headlines around the world because of its brutality and the sickening photographs that Clark had taken.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The murderer will now feature on Channel 4 documentary Interview with a Killer, where he will speak to presenter Yinka Bokinni about his crime at the maximum security prison where he is being detained.

Who was Bianca Devins?

Bianca Devins was a 17-year-old from Utica, New York, who was murdered by a close acquaintance, Brandon Clark, in 2019. It is believed that Devins was in an intimate relationship with Clark, though they may have both interpreted the seriousness of their relationship differently.

On 13 July 2019, Devins attended a concert in New York with Clark and a mutual friend, named Alex. Devins reportedly kissed Alex at the concert, and after returning from the concert Devins and Clark got into a heated argument in their car.

At this point, Clark stabbed Devins in the neck with a knife he had hidden by his seat, attacking her so savagely that she was almost decapitated. After killing Devins, Clark called several members of his family, and believing that he sounded suicidal, they contacted the police.

Brandon Clark pleaded guilty to the 2019 murder of Bianca Devins and was sentenced to 25 years to life

How was Brandon Clark caught?

Advertisement

Advertisement

After murdering Devins, Clark shared photos of her dead body on messaging platform Discord, along with the caption "sorry f*****s, you're going to have to find somebody else to orbit."

He then called the police, telling the dispatcher: "I'm not going to stay on the phone for long, because I still need to do the suicide part of the murder-suicide.” By this point, several Discord users who had seen the photos had also called the police.

Police arrived at the scene whereat Clark attempted to commit suicide by stabbing himself in the neck. However he survived and was apprehended by police.

How long was Brandon Clark sentenced for the murder of Bianca Devins?

Clark was charged with second-degree murder but pleaded not guilty. He changed his plea to guilty ahead of his trial before attempting to withdraw the plea, claiming that his lawyer had failed him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His petition to withdraw the plea was denied and in March 2021 he was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. He is currently being held at Attica Prison, a maximum security facility in New York.

Clark will not be able to apply for parole until 2046 at the earliest. Devins’ grandfather said after the sentencing that his family will go to parole boards to ask that Clark is never released from prison.

When is Interview with a Killer on TV?