The new crime documentary from Netflix will explore the conviction of Jens Soering

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom is the latest true crime documentary coming to Netflix. The story investigates the harrowing case of Jens Soering who were convicted of murdering his girlfriends parents, but was he really the killer?

The docuseries will feature interviews with Soering who was convicted of the crime in 1985, along with investigators who worked on the case and other true crime experts. It's expected to investigate the possibility that Elizabeth Haysom was more involved than she lead on.

The horrific crime took place in Lynchburg, Virginia and involved a police chase that saw Soering and Haysom flee to England. So what is the real story behind the Netflix documentary and what happened to Jens Soering and Elizabeth Haysom? Here's everything you need to know.

What is Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom about?

The official synopsis for the docuseries from Netflix reads: "Did Jens Soering murder his girlfriend's parents in 1985 — or was she the killer? This docuseries digs into questions that still swirl around the case."

Who is Jens Soering?

Jens Soering was the son of a German diplomat, and student at the University of Virginia who was in a relationship with Elizabeth Haysom. In 1985 Haysom's parents Derek and Nancy were discovered murdered in their Virginia home in a frenzied attack. Following the crime, Soering and Hayom fled to the UK before being extradited back to face trial in America.

Till Murder Do Us Part will tell the story of Jens Soering who spent 33-years in prison for a double murder (Photo: DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Whilst under police questioning Soering confessed to the murders but has since insisted that he is innocent. In 1990 he was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment, whilst Haysom was convicted of two counts of accessory before the fact to murder.

In November 2019 after 33 years in prison, Soering was paroled and extradited back to his home country of Germany. He claims that Haysom committed the murders, however his request for a pardon from Governor Ralph Northam was denied.

Reported by CBS19 News after he arrived in Frankfurt, Soering said: "I'm so happy to be in Germany after 33 years in prison in the United States, I'm so grateful to all my German supporters and my American supporters as well.

"I've had wonderful friends in America, a lot of them police officers, and that's why I'm here. So many police officers came forward, investigated this case, found out the truth and let me go and I'm so grateful to them as well."

Where is Elizabeth Haysom now?