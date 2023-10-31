Wessex Water workers discovered a creepy doll’s head in a sewer in Bristol. (Photo: Wessex Water)

A spooky doll’s head has been found in a sewer in Bristol frightening workers of water company Wessex Water. It is not the first time toys have been discovered in the Wessex Water network, with Peppa Pig and even the elusive fish Nemo found in sewers previously.

Workers of the water company were investigating a blocked toilet when they discovered the head of a child’s doll complete with gruesome hair made up of flushed wet wipes. Attempts were made to dislodge it with rods and jetting equipment, and the team eventually had to smash through the head and pull it from the sewer on the end of a hose.

Wessex Water workers discovered a creepy doll’s head in a sewer in Bristol. (Photo: Wessex Water)

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company is now reminding customers not to put anything down the toilet unless it is one of "the three Ps". It is urging customers to be careful when flushing things down the toilet to avoid more blockage horror stories this Halloween.