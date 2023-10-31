Halloween: Wessex Water workers find creepy doll’s head lurking in a sewer in Bristol
A spooky doll’s head has been found in a sewer in Bristol frightening workers of water company Wessex Water. It is not the first time toys have been discovered in the Wessex Water network, with Peppa Pig and even the elusive fish Nemo found in sewers previously.
Workers of the water company were investigating a blocked toilet when they discovered the head of a child’s doll complete with gruesome hair made up of flushed wet wipes. Attempts were made to dislodge it with rods and jetting equipment, and the team eventually had to smash through the head and pull it from the sewer on the end of a hose.
The company is now reminding customers not to put anything down the toilet unless it is one of "the three Ps". It is urging customers to be careful when flushing things down the toilet to avoid more blockage horror stories this Halloween.
The water company said: “Flushing anything other than the three Ps (paper, poo and pee) down the loo can block pipes and lead to sewage flooding your home, or someone else’s. The biggest cause of these blockages are wet wipes, which often contain plastic and don’t break down like toilet paper. They end up in rivers and the environment and cause pollution incidents, as well as contributing to fatbergs in sewers.”