As the UK awaits the arrival of Storm Ciarán, here is what the weather could bring for the night of trick or treating on 31 October

With trick or treating set to get underway across the UK later this week, here's everything you need to know about the weather forecast. (Credit: Getty Images)

Halloween is the time of the year that kids love to look forward to, coming up with their best costume and jokes to go trick or treating around the doors.

However, this year's celebration has threatened to be a washout, with news that this week could see the arrival of the "nasty" Storm Ciarán. The Met Office has put in place yellow rain and wind warnings, with more severe amber warnings later in the week.

Marco Petagna, a Met Office meteorologist, said: “We’ve had various warnings in force across the UK over the last few days and there are plenty more being issued for the next couple of days. The main focus in the next day or two is towards the east of Scotland and north-east England where there is a yellow rain warning until 3am.

“There will be persistent rain up there and then the focus for heavy showers will be across parts of southern and south eastern England and south Wales as well as parts of Northern Ireland with some heavy and sudden showers.”

From around 4pm on Halloween evening, weather across Scotland will be clear for the most part with some cloudy conditions in the Borders. The Central Belt will remain mostly clear, with clearer conditions. It is expected to stay dry in Scotland throughout the evening, however temperatures will dip to below 8C across the country, so a warm jacket over the costumes maybe needed.

In England, temperatures will be warmer the further south you travel. Rain will also spread from the South West across the southern coast and up into Swindon, Reading and Hereford. The rest of the country is expected to remain dry.

In Wales, it is more of a trick than a treat unfortunately, with much of the region set to be hit by rain at some point throughout Tuesday evening. From 4pm, the rain will spread from the south-western coast up and throughout the country. By 9pm, most of the country is expected to be under showers.